Rihanna Is Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show: And the Haters Are Already Seething!

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show is widely regarded as one of the best in the the Big Game’s long and checkered history.

Hell, some have gone so far as to say that the performance anchored by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige was the number one halftime spectacle of all time!

Needless to say, it’s the ultimate tough act to follow.

But if anyone is up to the challenge, it’s multi-hyphenate living legend (and new mom) Rihanna.

Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. It should be a performance for the ages! (Photo via Instagram)

The pop icon and fashion mogul shared the news of her upcoming gig with the photo below.

She didn’t provide a caption, but unless Rihanna has signed a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the image of her well-manicured hand holding a football can only mean one thing.

Needless to say, the announcement was met with tremendous excitement by both fans and industry insiders.

In a press release, RiRi’s longtime friend and collaborator described her as “a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever,” Jay continued.

“Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna blesses us with her presence on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

NFL Head of Music (which is apparently a real title) Seth Dudowsky echoed that he’s “thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage.”

But perhaps the highest praise came from Dr. Dre, who shared his belief that if anyone has the potential to outdo last year’s performance, it’s the Queen of Barbados.

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine,” the hip hop legend said in a podcast interview.

Rihanna can pull off high glamour, she can pull off a natural look, and she can work any look in between. Why? Because she is gorgeous beyond measure. (Photo via Instagram)

“It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Asked if he has any advice for the mother of one, Dre offered some simple words of wisdom:

“Put the right people around you, and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you,” he said.

Rihanna is officially a billionaire! The singer-turned-entrepreneur reached that milestone of success largely on the strength of her Fenty fashion brand. (Photo via Instagram)

Unfortunately, social media is an awful place filled with ignorance and loathing, so angry boomers are already complaining about this exciting announcement from one of the world’s most electrifying entertainers.

“Half time is always time to refill food and drinks, so I’ll continue to pass until they have some good rock music,” wrote one dummy on Facebook.

“Bring back rock, tired of the same thing every year,” another added.

“Can’t we get performers to play music that actually gets you hype for football??? Why is this so difficult?” a third troglodyte chimed in.

Rihanna had the most stylish pregnancy in history. (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, there are few stars in the music world who shine brighter than Rihanna, but it’s been a while since she the 34-year-old has released any new tracks.

Ms. Fenty has been focused on her fashion brand, which makes sense, as the line has made her a billionaire.

So will she debut something new in Glendale at Super Bowl LVII?

Yes, Rihanna really did wear this outfit to the 2018 MET Gala. It made quite the statement, didn’t it?

Well, we wouldn’t count on it.

The Super Bowl is the place to entertain the masses with your established hits, not to thrill the diehards with your latest work.

But hey, we’re sure members of the Rihanna Navy will be perfectly happy to rock out to “Umbrella” for the 4 millionth time, especially since it’s been quite a while since they’ve seen their queen perform.