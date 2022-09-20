Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Split After Three Years of Marriage

Over the years, many of us have enjoyed keeping up with Paul Wesley’s career.

He is, first and foremost, one of the titular vampires from The Vampire Diaries. More recently, he joined Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as a classic character.

Wesley’s love life, however, has taken a downward turn.

He and his wife, Ines de Ramon, have now split.

According to report, a rep for Paul Wesley has confirmed his breakup with his wife, Ines de Ramon.

The two have been married for three years.

And the split is not as recent as some might assume.

Paul Wesley is rocking a major beard in this photo. What do you think of the look?

Reps for both parties confirmed a separation.

Apparently, the decision to split was mutual.

And the separation took place five months ago.

Wesley is 40. De Ramon is 29.

One imagines that they waited this long to announce the separation just to see if it’s what they really wanted.

Given this announcement, apparently it was.

Of course, there have also been whispers of some sort of breakup for a while.

In August, Paul Wesley appeared at a Brothers Bond Bourbon event in New York City.

At that event, he was not wearing his wedding ring.

The same was true in September at the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival.

Skipping your ring is … not subtle.

Not everyone will notice, but those who do will naturally draw conclusions.

Wesley and de Ramon first “linked” in the public eye back in June of 2018.

At that time, the pair were showing some mild PDA following an apparent dinner date.

Weeks later, they went Instagram official.

Ultimately, the couple did not actually announce when they married in 2019.

Yes, they wore what were clearly wedding rings. But they left it to friends like Nina Dobrev to reveal their marital status.

Embracing their power to keep some things private, Wesley and de Ramon celebrated their one-year anniversary in July of 2020.

This of course leads us to note that the couple’s date of separation took place before their third wedding anniversary.

We do not know the details of why their marriage has come to an end.

Similarly, we do not know what the divorce will look like. We hope that things can remain as amicable as they currently appear.