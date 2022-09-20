Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams: We’re Over! Already!

Love may be blind.

But it’s no longer in the air for Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.

On Monday, just a few weeks after we learned they were dating, these Love Is Blind contestants confirmed that they are no longer dating.

Moreover, one of them has already moved on.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” Kyle wrote on Instagram, referring to the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion and adding:

“Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer.”

Abrams concluded by announcing he wasn’t single, either.

“I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit,” he wrote. “As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

For her part, Vempati has not yet addressed the split.

She and Abrams were cast members on the Love Is Blind Season 2.

Even though the now-former-couple revealed during the post-finale reunion that they previously connected in the pods, Vempati eventually accepted a proposal from Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee … while Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley.

Both relationships fell apart, however, and neither party chose to exchange any vows.

Abhishek Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati didn’t make it to the end on Love is Blind. They broke up before getting married.

Fast forward to the three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, where Vempati and Abrams were considering whether or not they should take the romantic plunge.

The stars ultimately got together in the final moments of the third episode.

“She was my best friend. And if it doesn’t work out, you kind of lose the friendship,” Kyle later told People Magazine about why he was initially hesitant to take this step with Deepti.

“Because if you break up for whatever reason — and I wasn’t planning to breakup — but you always have to think about what happens after.”

That was then… and now the two have, indeed, broken up.

But the after doesn’t seem so horrible.

In his Instagram post on September 19, Abrams thanked fans for supporting him and Vempati.

“Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way,” he wrote, as you can see below.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, along with the first two Love Is Blind seasons, are now streaming on Netflix.

You should go watch them.

They’re highly entertaining.