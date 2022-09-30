Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #10, Announces Unique New Name

Just a couple of weeks ago, Nick Cannon welcomed Baby #9. We all knew that it was not the end.

The now notorious TV host and singer already had two more on the way.

Now, the day that so many have dreaded has arrived. Brittany Bell has given birth to Nick’s Baby #10.

With one more on the way, Nick’s tenth child has a name. It is, as always, inventive.

On Friday, September 30, Nick Cannon took to Instagram to share some news.

Brittany Bell has given birth to his tenth child, whose name is Messiah Rise Cannon.

“Thank you to friends, family and everyone who made this spiritual celebration of life possible,” he wrote.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell posed for an elaborate maternity shoot to celebrate their third child together, his tenth child overall.

Cannon happily celebrated his “fellow little Libra.” One imagines that he intends to have at least one child per Zodiac sign.

Rise weighted 10 pounds at birth, Cannon reported.

And while many of his critics worry that one father could not give sufficient love and support to so many children even if they shared one household, he sees Baby #10 as a positive.

“Another Blessing!!!” Cannon proclaimed.

“As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable,” he hilariously characterized.

Cannon expressed “all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps.”

“He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable,” Cannon wrote.

Yeah that is some very interesting phrasing from a guy setting himself up to be a patriarch with a harem of sister-wives.

“But more importantly,” Cannon wrote, “he has blessed me with loving individuals.”

Cannon credited these unnamed individuals for being there “to guide me with care through this purposeful life.”

He expressed: “I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

Cannon gushed over Brittany Bell, praising her as “the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey.”

Meanwhile, with another child born two weeks ago and another on the way, a lot of people are fed up.

He is a grown man who should possess the mental capacity to understand that his actions are impacting real people.

Cannon’s discussion of getting a vasectomy this spring are ringing pretty hollow. What changed between then and now?

Either he didn’t get a vasectomy, or he did, but too late to prevent Onyx Ice and Rise Messiah from sharing a birth month.

And, as we said, Baby #11 will likely arrive before the end of the year.

Previously, Nick Cannon acknowledged how his actions have hurt the women he claims to love. What changed?

Some speculate that Cannon is simply being reckless and refusing to take responsibility.

Then again, others note his unnerving cult-like language in places, and believe that his motivations are spiritual.

Perhaps it is both? Sometimes, people will adopt belief systems that will justify their behavior. Especially when nothing else will.