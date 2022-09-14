Meghan Markle Accused of Wearing Microphone to Queen's Memorial, Secretly Filming Mourners For Netflix Reality Show

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in London for unrelated reasons.

This enabled Harry to quickly make the trip to Scotland when word came down about his grandmother’s rapidly declining health — although insiders Harry did not make it to the Queen’s bedside in time to say goodbye.

On the bright side, he and Meghan were able to promptly join the rest of the royals in grieving the loss of their beloved matriarch.

Unfortunately, the British media and those who have been brainwashed by the British media are apparently unable to set aside their disdain for Meghan, even during this period of mourning.

First, there was the woman who refused to shake Meghan’s hand as the Duchess greeted mourners outside of Windsor Castle earlier this week.

The British press would never tolerate open disrespect toward any other member of the royal family at such a time.

Yet, they’ve been strangely silent on the matter of Meghan’s snub, almost as if there’s something that visibly sets her apart from the rest of the Windsor clan.

Now, the Duchess is being forced to endure further humiliation thanks to an absurd rumor that she’s used this opportunity to compile footage for her upcoming Netflix documentary series.

Apparently, some nutjobs think they spotted evidence of a microphone pack beneath Meghan’s dress, and that’s all the evidence they needed to launch this thoroughly asinine theory.

“Is Meghan markle wearing a mic to use the queens death for her Netflix reality show?” one such psychopath tweeted.

“I can’t believe she is recording this. She is just a vile and toxic woman. I hope King Charles has told Harry she is not to come to the funeral,” another added.

“I’m finally done! Meghan wearing a mic was my last straw,” a third raving maniac chimed in.

“No more tweets about this pair until after the mourning period. I refuse to focus on anything but Queen Elizabeth.”

(Gotta love that last part, in which this howling mental case attempts to impress us with their self-restraint.)

Obviously, there’s no better way to pay tribute to a public figure you admired than spreading lies about her family and calling her beloved grandson a traitor.

But as you’ve probably figured out by now, the people propagating this rumor are unhinged lunatics, and Meghan was not, in fact, secretly recording the mourners at Windsor Castle.

“This is insane and actually damaging to her. Of course she was not wearing a mic,” a source close to the situation told Page Six this week.

Not surprisingly, supporters of Harry and Meghan’s are outraged by this latest affront.

“Nothing creepy about zooming in on a photo of a woman’s clothing in this manner, not at all,” one person tweeted.

Another added simply, “LEAVE HARRY AND MEGHAN ALONE!”

Look we get it — everyone mourns differently, and some people need to express their grief through anger.

We suggest that those people focus their rage on the fact that King Charles has asked Prince Andrew to fill in for him when he’s sick or out of the country, despite the fact that Andrew recently paid off his sexual assault victim with money borrowed from the Queen.

Maybe that’ll be enough to distract Meghan’s haters from the bleak misery of their own lives for a few days.