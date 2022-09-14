Lindsey Graham Wants Federal 15-Week Abortion Ban: So Much for Leaving It to the States!

Early this summer, a rogue SCOTUS overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark privacy case that protected abortion rights for nearly 50 years.

With no federal law protecting this right, the matter has fallen to the states.

Initially, proponents of state-mandated childbirth insisted that it was only fair that states regulate this human right.

This week, Senator Lindsey Graham dropped that pretense, pushing for a nationwide abortion ban at 15 weeks.

“Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”

On Tuesday, September 13, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham proposed a new federal bill.

Farcially titled the “protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” it would mean a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks.

Specifically, the bill would forbid doctors from performing the procedure after that arbitrary milestone.

Under ordinary circumstances, this move to restrict human rights nationwide would already be shocking.

But in terms of GOP strategy, this actually comes as a bit of a surprise to many political analysts.

Why? Because, for months, the mainstream Republican position over Roe v Wade’s loss was simply that this is a “choice” for the states.

The bill’s title is almost laughably dishonest. Unfortunately, the subject matter is a little too serious for laughter.

First and foremost, the medical community does not consider 15 weeks to be “late-term.” That label begins to apply more than a month later.

And obviously, “pain-capable unborn children” is a deliberately goofy phrase that’s barely worth speaking aloud.

Another facet of major criticism is that, of course, abortions taking place later in pregnancy

Obviously, no government has any right to force someone to give birth at any time, for any reason.

But it is particularly egregious for the state to sentence someone to die in childbirth — or to deliver a stillbirth.

We all know who made this possible.

Once, the Supreme Court enjoyed a reputation as a largely apolitical body. Now, fewer Americans consider it legitimate.

Of particular concern are the three Federalist Society plants who received appointments during the previous administration. Their purpose was, among other things, to overturn Roe v Wade.

Disgraced former President Donald Trump was hardly the mastermind behind that. Or, let’s face it, much of anything.

Instead, others — most notably former Speaker of the House Mitch McConnell — used his administration to push their plot.

Both by block President Obama from appointing a Justice and by squeezing in a last-minute appointment before the 2020 election, it worked. Their dream came true, and is now our nation’s nightmare.

Now, this nationwide setback on human rights is forcing people to reconsider where they live.

A move, an extended visit, a new job — any of these could be the difference between life and death.

That’s not enough for Lindsey Graham. Through this proposed legislation, he wants more state-mandated childbirths — no matter where someone lives.

But the pushback against Republicans across the nation has been pretty intense in recent months.

People are afraid of exactly this sort of thing happening at the federal level. The political left is unusually motivated to vote this year.

It’s unclear whether it will be enough to make a difference at the polls. But why would Graham push the envelope with this?

Overturning Roe v Wade has been the stated goal of many conservatives for nearly 50 years.

The anti-abortion political movement grew out of the pro-segregation movement. What now?

It is possible that Graham and related political groups hope to carry forward this momentum instead of finding a “new” cause with which to fundraise and campaign.

But, truth be told, we have long given up trying to ascertain Lindsey Graham’s political motives.

He could be a victim of blackmail, he could be making calculated and self-serving moves. No one really knows.

At the end of the day, the consequences to our nation are the same when human rights are stripped away. Graham is making it clear what will happen if his party regains control.