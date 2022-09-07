Christine Brown Trashes Kody Brown as a Coward, Tells Him to "Man the F-ck Up!"

Talk about not holding back!

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown does not mince a single word.

She does not beat around any bushes whatsoever.

When speaking to the camera about how estranged spouse Kody has been acting, Christine goes on the understandable attack.

“We’ve been married for 25 years. I’ve known you for almost 30 years. Don’t insult me, tell me straight up,” the mother of six says in a confessional.

“If you don’t want to be married to me anymore, you don’t want to have an intimate marriage with me anymore, flipping tell me.”

Christine is referring here to Kody — out of spite and pettiness over rumors he had been hearing about Christine —– having basically taken sex off the table between the pair many months ago.

“It is cowardly. Man the f–k up, come on,” Christine adds in this confessional.

At one point in this new clip, which was released a few days ago by TLC, Christine also confronts Kody about his reluctance to officially divorce her.

“Why are you insisting on holding onto me? This isn’t working, Kody. You said it wasn’t working too,” she says to him in a heated exchange.

Back in January, we heard that Kody will never grant Christine an official divorce.

“He wouldn’t give Christine — or any of his wives, for that matter — the courtesy of going along with [a formal ceremony] since he feels betrayed,” an insider told Us Weekly back then.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

To be clear, Christine and Kody were never legally married. They were simply spiritual spouses… up until Christine decided to leave in November.

Still, there’s a church-related process through which the former couple could go that would end their union once and for all.

Kody won’t go there with Christine, however.

He’s too “angry and bitter,” this previous tabloid report claimed.

This photo sums everything up for Christine Brown, doesn’t it? She looks quite exasperated by Kody.

Not that Christine cares.

In an extensive interview this month with People Magazine, Christine made it clear she has no regrets.

“As soon as I had the car loaded up and drove down the street, I felt free,” she told this outlet of her big move back to Utah.

“It was exciting and new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go.”

In conclusion? In a message we hope Janelle and Meri also take to heart?

“I’m infinitely stronger than I ever was before. Happier. Oh my gosh, in my soul, I feel so light and easy and powerful,” Christine said to People.

Back in November, of course, she said the following:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

Sister Wives Season 17 kicks off in September 2022. Here is a look at the very first poster in anticipation of new and exciting episodes.

Sister Wives Season 17 premieres at 10/9 p.m. on TLC on Sunday, September 11.

“You said you were not interested in me. You weren’t interested in a sexual marriage with me,” Christine yelled at Kody in a previous clip from the first fall episode, continuing:

“You said, ‘People survive for years without having an intimate marriage.’ You said that.”

Kody then turned the tables by telling her: “You’re blaming me for me being turned off by your behavior.”