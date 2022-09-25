Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Traumatic Reality Show Episode

Khloe Kardashian is going through it right now.

But at least she isn’t going through it alone.

The long-time reality star was front and center on this Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, which focused on Khloe’s journey to child number-two.

The installment featured Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcoming this baby — which they produced via a surrogate — and also Khloe opening up about her ex-boyfriend’s recent paternity scandal.

Khloe Kardashian and her awful ex are welcoming their second child together in this photo from the Kardashians.

“I’ve been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back,” she said at one point in a confessional.

Khloe was hesitant, of course, because she learned during her wait for this son to arrive that Tristan had cheated on her in 2021… and fathered another kid in the process.

Referring to this ordeal, Kardashian said on air that she and Thompson began the embryo transfer for their second child days before Thanksgiving.

She then “found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December.”

We can’t even imagine, you know?

In the end, Khloe met her newborn son on July 28, revealing that he was conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA power forward had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

A day after The Kardashians Season 2 aired, meanwhile, Khloe jumped on social media to express some significant gratitude.

“I love you!” the Good American founder wrote on September 23.

“I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode.

“I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was.

“I decided to take a look for myself.”

And now?

“I’m so grateful that I did!” she added.

“I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving.

“Thank you for being gentle and understanding.”

Khloe concluded:

“Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me!

“Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot.

“Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all.”

Khloe Kardashian has been dealing with a lot of hate on Instagram lately. And the worst comments have to do with her parenting. (Photo via Instagram)

On The Kardashians, Khloe grew emotional speaking about her path to motherhood for the second time.

“Tristan and I are- I don’t even know if I want to say, ‘Tristan and I,'” she said.

“I’m having another baby and obviously, it’s just really private and I just don’t want this to get out right now ’cause I want to protect, I think, my mental well-being as well as the surrogate’s and all of that.

“But, um, yeah, it’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time.”

She continued, tearfully:

“I’m very scared. It’s very scary. I think I’m probably emotionally equipped, but I’m also like, ‘Okay, I have to brace myself.’ I know what’s gonna come when this becomes public because everyone’s so mean, and that was so hard for me.

“But I can do it again. And I got this, and it will be fine.

“But I don’t think kids should be talked about in that way.”