Jenelle Evans Posts Nude Bathtub Video on TikTok to Promote OnlyFans: Is She Losing Subscribers?

Ever since she got fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019, Jenelle Evans has been a mom in search of a hustle.

She tried just about everything (aside from getting a real job, of course) in the first years of her unemployment.

Jenelle launched unsuccessful business ventures, chased sponsored content deals, and everything she could think of to make money without leaving the house.

But after years of colliding with one dead end after another, it seems that Evans might have finally figured out how to keep the income coming in.

Jenelle Evans gives a smug smirk — you know the one. (Photo via MTV)

For starters, Evans’ new manager claims that Jenelle has a new TV show in the works.

He won’t say which network it’ll air on, or give any details of the show, but he swears that it’ll be “compelling,” and that it’s way better than anything Jenelle has done in the past.

Anyway, in addition her compelling new series, Jenelle is making money on OnlyFans these days.

Jenelkle advertises her OnlyFans page. (Image via TikTok)

At one point, it was rumored that Evans was earning $40,000 a month from the site.

Of course, that number is from the time when her account was fairly new, and it can be tough for creators to keep their subscribers coming back month after month.

(After all, once you’ve seen someone nude, you’ve seen them nude, and it’s not exactly difficult to find new naked people on the World Wide Web.)

@jenellelevans Idk where all this confidence comes from… but my husband is my photographer ✨🤭 ♬ original sound – Professional Goddess

But even with her return to television on the horizon, Jenelle is still shilling for her OnlyFans page by posting teaser content on TikTok.

In the clip above, Jenelle makes her intentions clear by playing the Meghan Thee Stallion song “Savage” and looping the part where Beyonce sings “she might start an OnlyFans.”

“Idk where all this confidence comes from but my husband is a great photographer,” Jenelle captioned the clip.

Here’s Jenelle Evans in a bikini. It’s a familiar sight! (TikTok)

“Lookin so hot Jenelle!” one commenter wrote.

“You look great and that bathtub is fire!!” another added.

“Aww is that his job?” a third person asked in reference to Jenelle’s comment about David being her photographer.

Jenelle Evans is plugging her OnlyFans page on TikTok again. And she’s receiving a very mixed response. (Photo via TikTok)

Usually, Jenelle deletes negative comments as quickly as they come in, but this time, she left it up and responded with what she no doubt thought was a scathing clap-back.

“Yes, he has his own account he makes money on,” Evans responded.

We’re sure she thought this was a very clever way of refuting the claim that she’s frustrated by David’s lack of employment.

Jenelle bathes on TikTok. (Photo via TikTok)

It probably would’ve hit a lot harder were it not for the fact that Jenelle bitterly complained about David’s lack of employment during her cameo appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Don’t worry, when she has her own show, Evans will probably be able to more tightly control the narrative.