Janelle Brown Jets Off to Hawaii, Fuels Rampant Divorce Speculation

Here we go… yes, again.

Over the past several months, the Internet has been buzzing with speculation over the status of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown.

For what reason?

At least in part because Christine Brown announced she was leaving Kody just under a year ago — and Janelle remains very close to the former sister wife.

B

Janelle Brown jetted off to Hawaii in September 2022. She appears to be having a blast there.

The two continue to flaunt their friendship on social media and it’s hard to imagine this isn’t meant as some kind of eff you to the father of 18.

Janelle also continues to travel the country without her husband, establishing herself in the world of sales and multi-level marketing.

The mother of six works for Plexus Worldwide, which bills itself as a “leader in gut health, weight loss, nutrition, and skincare,” along with “clean wellness products and supplements.”

It sounds pretty darn shady to this celebrity gossip website, but that isn’t the point of this post.

The point, instead, is that Janelle uploaded a photo of herself in Hawaii on Saturday (far above) and wrote as a caption:

“I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister. So excited .

“We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”

So, once more, Janelle and Christine are spending time together. Is there any chance they aren’t talking about Kody in the process?

Janelle and Kody have been spiritually married since 1993.

In March, The Sun revealed Janelle had moved out of the family home and bought a luxury RV… and had no plans to return to living under the same roof as her husband.

“Janelle and Kody have more of a brother and sister relationship,” an insider told In Touch Weekly this summer.

This same tabloid report claimed the relationship is “respectful,” but not exactly oozing with romance.

This analysis come as any sort of surprise to long-time Sister Wives viewers.

Back in February, on the show’s most recent tell-all special, Kody couldn’t bring himself to say he was in love with Janelle.

“We’re not in sync,” Kody admitted at the time when pressed by the host to explain where things stood.

“We don’t partner really well, but we actually just are able to have a marriage that’s, if you will, lower in attachment… It’s more of a, like, just a committed relationship.”

Janelle Brown attended Christine Brown’s 50th birthday party. They remain very close friends.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, meanwhile, Christine confessed she hasn’t been tight with Meri or Robyn in years — but Janelle?

“Janelle and I have stayed close through the whole thing,” she said to People. “She’s wonderful.”

Would be nice if someone explained that to Kody one of these days, wouldn’t it?