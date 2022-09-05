Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74

Sad news today out of the world of reality television.

We’ve learned that Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, passed away suddenly on August 26 from a heart attack.

He was 74 years old.

“Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday,” wrote Margaret,, captioning a black-and-white photograph of a young Jan.

“He passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him.

“We are heartbroken,” she continued, adding:

“The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other.”

Margaret and Jan got married wed in 1994 when the The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was 24.

At the time, Jan had full custody of his three kids (then ages 8, 14 and 16) from a previous marriage.

“They needed someone to love them and I was completely obsessed with them,” Margaret explained during an episode of the aforementioned program about her three stepkids… who are now 42, 44 and 46 years old.

The exes also share a 26-year-old biological son.

The marriage came to an end in 2013 after Josephs had an affair with her now-husband.

And yet: They talked almost everyday, Margaret said on Monday.

“He was my family,” she wrote.

“Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, [and] partner to his girlfriend. He loved everyone unconditionally. He loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family.”

As for why she included the picture above in her announcement/tribute?

“I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favorites but because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young” said the star.

“Happy Birthday my angel.”

Margaret Josephs wears white as she promotes The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Margaret told People Magazine in 2018 that her decision to leave Jan for her current spouses added understandable tension between her and her stepchildren, stating that it had been years since she had spoken to some of them.

“I know they don’t hate me,” Margaret said back then.

“They’re holding a grudge. And it doesn’t make it any easier. But I know in my heart we’ll find a way back to one another. I’d die over them.”

Added Josephs of her infidelity:

“I’m sorry the way it went down.

“But no one leaves a happy marriage. Our marriage was way over before Joe walked in the picture. Jan knows what happened, and we’re good friends … we’re still a team.”