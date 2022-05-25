Ant Anstead: Whoa, Whoa, Whoa! I'm Not Trying to Take Away Christina Haack's Son!

Ant Anstead would like to set the record straight.

The ex-husband of HGTV star Christina Hall (formerly Christina El Moussa and then Christina El Moussa Haack) made headlines last month after calling out his former spouse as a deadbeat mother.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Anstead requested custody of his two-year old son (Hudson) with Christina, alleging in these papers that Hall has scarcely spent any time with their child.

According to Anstead, Christina has spent an average of "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the last 20 months.

Anstead also alleged that Christina once returned Hudston to his home -- without telling him that the toddler had tested positive for COVID-19.

Finally, Anstead accused his ex of exploiting their son, sharing his photo on social media in order to build her following, and also using the kid at times in paid/sponsored posts that earn Christina money.

Anstead asked a judge to ban both himself and Christina from using Hudson for financial gain in any such manner... without permission from the other party.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Anstead uploaded photos and videos of his two oldest children -- 15-year-old son Archie and 18-year-old daughter Amelie, who he shares with his first wife Louise Storey -- on May 22, prompting a follower to write:

"Don't take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant."

In response, Ant shot back:

"huh? "who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want!”

Anstead married the Flip or Flop alum in December 2018. The spouses announced their split in September 2020 and finalized their divorce nine months later.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina said shortly afterward.

In April, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host definitely filed an emergency petition for sole custody of Hudson, for all the reasons cited above.

A judge denied the petition, however, and the exes are due back in court later this year.

Anstead, though, cautioned social media followers on Sunday not to fall for any "click bait" they read across the celebrity gossip blogosphere.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christina said in April, adding:

“If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Anstead, meanwhile, continues to try and explain his side to the public..

A short time ago, he posted a video of Hudson kicking a soccer ball.

Under Ant's Instagram post, a commenter wrote, "I thought you didn't want Hudson exploited on social media," prompting this reply from the reality star:

Absolutely I don't. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I'm all in favor of. It's a lovely diary to keep and look back on.

But being a puppet ‘used' for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different.