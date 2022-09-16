Are Zach and Tori Roloff Leaving Little People, Big World? PR Disaster Has Fans Demanding Answers

Last month, fans heard about how Tori and Zach Roloff are probably done having kids.

Their precious family already offers people plenty to love and enjoy. Fans are happy with them just as they are.

But a recent possible PR blunder may have leaked some bad news.

Are Tori and Zach leaving Little People, Big World?

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

On Wednesday, Tori Roloff’s team shared a photo of her alongside a caption.

The intention of the caption was obviously to highlight her talents.

But one particular turn of phrase appears to be a huge spoiler about the Roloff family’s reality TV career.

“Tori is an avid professional photographer,” the caption began.

“And,” the Team Tori caption went on, she “loves spending time with her kids.”

Of course she does! And who wouldn’t relish spending time with Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah?

The caption of course clarified that she is married to her husband, Zach.

“Tori was on the show Little People, Big World on TLC,” the caption read.

Her team wrote: “Grateful to continue to build our relationship with Tori and her family.”

It’s Jackson! And Lilah! And Josiah! Say hello to all three of Tori and Zach Roloff’s kids.

Hold up. Let’s rewind for a moment.

“Tori was on the show Little People, Big World on TLC,” her team wrote.

Was. That is in the past tense. Not “is currently” or even a simple “is.”

Zach has been a key player on the show since its premiere.

He is one of the titular little people in the equally titular big world.

Tori is his wife and the mother of their three children. They’re part of the Roloff family.

For them to leave the series would be a huge change.

Naturally, a lot of people replied to the post, asking for answers.

Some even tagged Tori, asking for — or even rudely demanding — answers.

Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff, Zach Roloff, Jackson Roloff, and Lilah Roloff posed on Easter Sunday, 2022, with Tori making it clear that she is still pregnant.

Tori did not offer up an explanation.

Perhaps she did not feel that it was worthwhile. Or maybe she didn’t even notice.

She is, after all, a busy mother of three. Who can keep up with every random Instagram tag?

Tori and Zach Roloff are all smiles while playing here with their kids for a TLC promotional shoot.

The way that we see it, there are two major possibilities.

First — and simplest — of the two is that this was simply a minor slip of the tongue. A clerical error, if that.

You know how sometimes news outlets post articles about celebrity deaths before they happen? It’s awkward, but it happens. This could be the same, but with lower stakes.

Alternatively, the only mistake here could be that it’s a spoiler.

If Zach and Tori are leaving the show, maybe Tori’s team already knows. Maybe they let this slip.

But before we go running around in a panic, let’s remember that we don’t know for sure. In time, Tori will tell us.