Britney Spears Shares Frightening Social Media Message: "I Have No Purpose Anymore"

Britney Spears is not in a good place at the moment.

Via a series of audio clips she posted to Instagram on Saturday, the singer left many fans frightened and very concerned for her well-being amid an ongoing feud with her teenage sons.

As many celebrity gossip followers likely know well at this point, Spears barely has any contact these days with sons Sean and Jayden.

The latter spoke publicly a few days ago and addressed the strained relationship, admitting that he doesn’t see his mother often… but wants to repair things at some point.

In response, Britney initially said she has tried her best as a parent…

… but then later slammed Jayden, accusing him of seeking attention and money.

It wasn’t her finest moment.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Spears opened up once again about the ongoing feud, making a few extreme statements that could be cause for major concern.

“Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died,” said Spears.

“Literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for.

“And then all of a sudden, they were gone and I was like, ‘oh my God, did my heart just stop beating?'”

Last month, ex-husband Kevin Federline blasted Spears, claiming she has been a deadbeat mom and even posting old videos of her screaming at their kids.

In these videos, Spears went on to address the change in her and Federline’s custody agreement.

In September 2019, the exes amended their agreement away from a 50-50 split, with Federline caring for the boys 70 percent of the time.

“I mean, people don’t remember that part because they always focused on the negative, but from when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70 percent of the time,” she said.

“I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them, just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

Trying to make peace over the weekend, Britney added:

“All I know is my love for my children is more than anything, and I’m sorry if I hurt you guys in any way.

“Until then, Jayden and Preston, I adore you. I was told you guys have blocked me. I hope you’re using your punching bag I gave you.

“YYou guys are unbelievable in the gym. Happy early birthday. You guys can do pull ups. Wow.

“You’re skilled in everything you do. I’m so blessed to even call you mine.”

After Fedeline shared those pieces of footage that depicted his ex reprimanding their sons, Spears clapped back as follows:

“There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL.”

Mentioning that her children had allegedly been choosing to cut down on time they’d spend at her house from two or three days to just one day per week, the artist also wrote (and later deleted):

“I don’t know what’s going on in their heads !!! … I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!!

“I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!””

