Britney Spears Blasts Son Jayden: You Just Want My Money!

There’s nothing new about Britney Spears having trouble with her family.

But while her previous battles were against her parents and siblings, Brit is now being forced to call out her own sons.

The latest round of drama began when the boys’ father Kevin Federline criticized Britney in an interview and claimed that she hadn’t seen her sons in months.

Over the weekend, 15-year-old Jayden gave an interview to 60 Minutes Australia in which he backed Kevin’s claims and defended Britney’s father, Jamie Spears.

Fans are concerned about Britney’s well-being. (Photo via Instagram)

“He was trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter’s dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing,” Jayden said of Jamie.

“But I think some people are just, like, ceasing to realize how much he cares about her,” the teen continued.

“They are not bad people! They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us.”

Jayden Federline made some disparaging comments about Britney Spears in a recent interview. (Photo via YouTube)

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Britney shared her reaction to Jayden’s interview with a nearly three-minute audio clip.

“I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with my doing my own thing … maybe because I never have,” the singer explained.

Britney went on to accuse Jayden of “undermining” her behavior “as my family always has.”

She alleged that phrases like “I hope she gets better” and “I will pray for her” have been weaponized against her by those who claim to wish her well.

“Pray for what?” Britney asked.

“So I can keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees or her house? Do you want me to get better so I can give your dad 40,000 a month?”

Britney with her sons in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

From there, Brit indicated that if her kids continue to disrespect her publicly, they might soon be on their own financially.

“Or the reason behind you guys deciding to be painful is because it’s over in 2 years and you don’t get anything?” she asked.

“I didn’t do anything and I know I’m not perfect… but the love I have given you,” Britney continued, seemingly trailing off after being overcome with emotion.

Britney sons Jayden and Sean Preston. (Photo via Instagram)

From there, Britney contradicted Jayden’s claim that her parents are “not bad people.”

“It saddens me not one of you has valued me as a person,” she added.

“Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life.”

Britney Spears is speaking out in her own defense. (Photo via Instagram)

Spears concluded by revealing that the trials she’s endured in recent years have led her to conclude that God does not exist.

“Like I said, God would not have let this happened to me,” Britney said.

“I don’t believe in god anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe in anymore. I’m an atheist y’all.”

Britney Spears is all smiles in this photo. She shared it to Instagram in April 2022.

Obviously, it’s tempting to rush to judgment and take sides in a situation like this.

But it’s important to remember that Jayden is 15, and the situation is seriously complicated.

Here’s hoping Britney and her kids will be able to work settle their differences soon.