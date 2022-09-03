Britney Spears Pens Open Letter to Estranged Sons: “I’ve Tried My Best”

Just a few days ago, Britney Spears released a VERY long video in which she trashed her loved ones, most notably her father and mother.

Now, however?

Britney Spears has released a heartfelt written statement that addresses a pair of other loved ones:

Her sons, Sean and Jayden.

First, some background:

Britney married Sam Ashgari on June 9 in a romantic ceremony that included a handful of friends and family members — but not her two children.

In an interview with The Daily Mail that aired on ITV Friday, Jayden, 15, explained how he and older brother Sean arrived at the decision not to attend their mom’s nuptials.

“At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” said Jayden, who appears in the sit-down with his father, Kevin Federline.

Last month, Federline BLASTED the singer for how she’s treated their children over the years.

“I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” Jayden added this week.

The teenager admitted, though, that this relationship can be salvaged.

“I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” he told filmmaker Daphne Barak.

“It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.”

Britney Spears celebrated the debut success of “Hold Me Closer” with a glorious topless pic, snapped and shared from Sunset Tower. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So there you have it. This is the context that prompted Spears to respond as follows on Instagram, at first referring to her 13-year-long conservatorship:

“I’ve tried to my best at being the best person I can be…to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls–t.

“I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning. I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!”

Continued the superstar, who broke free from her dad’s financial control in late 2021:

“My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations as a mother and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!

“I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing.”

In her lengthy message, the Grammy winner also spoke about son Sean Preston, emphasizing his love of music and art.

“Preston…I’m aware of your gift,” she wrote.

“I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher for you as well!! It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them…

“I hope you can look in the mirror and remember you are my child and always will be.

“Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love! I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face.”

To wrap up his aforementioned interview, Jayden did conclude on a positive note when it comes to his very famous mom.

“I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you,” he shared.

“Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”