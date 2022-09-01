Amy Duggar to Anna Duggar: WAKE UP! Your Husband is a Psychopath!

Amy Duggar refuses to give up.

The cousin of Josh Duggar, Amy has seemingly dedicated the last several months of her life to a pair of causes:

Blasting the heck out of her loved one, who will be in jail for next decade-plus after getting convicted on child pornography charges.

Trying to convince Josh’s wife, Anna, to finally up and leave her disgusting spouse.

Over and over, Amy has trashed both Josh and the many family members who have remained silent over his crimes.

She’s labeled him a monster and admitted that she hopes he suffers behind bars.

And now Amy is here to basically do so again.

“WAKE UP @AnnaDuggar [AND] ANYONE ELSE WHO IS IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH SOMEONE LIKE THIS,” Amy, 35, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, August 31.

This Tweet accompanied a screenshot of a lengthy statement that addressed a toxic partner.

“Narcissists and sociopaths have no guilt about laying in bed next to you while texting another woman or man,” the quote read in Amy’s message.

As you can see above, Amy doesn’t mention Josh’s name in the post or Amy’s name in the post.

But not a single person out there could think she’s referring to anyone except these two.

Concluded Amy in this scathing upload:

They can take you out on a date all while they have a significant other.

They can be married and have kids, all while having multiple online dating profiles.

They can follow and comment on dozens of pornographic social media accounts all while simultaneously declaring their primary partner the ‘love of their life’ in public.

Their lack of empathy is stunning; their disrespect has no boundaries.

Back on May 17, Amy wrote a letter to Anna via Instagram encouraging her to at least think about the possibility of divorce — despite their family’s religious beliefs, which frown on divorce.

“Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes,” Amy wrote in her post.

“You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support…

“If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh.”

Amy has also taken a less subtle approach in the past, slamming Anna for having no self-respect.

She previously spoke to In Touch Weekly this year, too, about what she would say to Anna if the pair actually talked.

“I would tell her to call, to contact me, come to my house and let me just, girl to girl, woman and woman and mama to mama, you know… just, I’m here.

“I’m here. She doesn’t have to be trapped in this.”

When it comes to Josh, Amy has never held back on how she see the pedophile, writing ahead of his sentencing on child pornography charges in May:

“He’s in for a rude awakening.

“And I would be very, very, very fearful if I were him.”

