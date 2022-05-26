Amy Duggar: Josh is a Monster, I Hope He Suffers in Prison!

For the past year or so, ever since Josh Duggar was arrested, Amy Duggar has been ready and willing to tell the world what she thinks about the situation.

Spoiler: she is absolutely not a fan of her disgusting cousin.

It was in April of last year that Josh was officially charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, then in December he was found guilty.

After countless delays, a judge has finally sentenced him to 151 months, or just over 12.5 years, in federal prison.

Several of Josh's family members will undoubtedly be devasted over this news -- we know that many of them wrote letters to the judge begging for leniency with the sentencing, and reports have said that his wife, Anna, was visibly upset as she left court after the news dropped.

But Amy?

She thinks that the sentence could be a lot longer!

In a quick statement to Celebuzz, she said "Twelve and a half years isn't enough, but I hope that every single second he's there feels like an eternity."

It was in a video she shared on Instagram where she got really in depth with her feelings on the matter.

As she explained in her video, "I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn't going to be the easiest to prove since it's his first offense in the judge's eyes."

She said that she hates that that's how things work, but that at least "he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt, exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised."

She's referring to the other part of Josh's sentencing -- in addition to the prison sentence, the judge gave him 20 years of probation after his release, and during that time he won't be allowed to use a computer or have unsupervised access to children.

"Honestly," she added, "where he's going, I feel like the prisoners are just gonna take care of him."

A lot of people have said something similar, about how other prisoners are going to "take care of him" because of his particular crimes, but it's important to remember that he will be in protective custody and not just roaming around with the general population.

After all, if Jared Fogle has been able to survive in prison, Josh certainly can.

Amy went on to talk about how stressful the whole thing has been for her, and how she thinks "this is far from over."

"Josh's sickness stems from somewhere," she claimed, "and eventually we will hear about the trauma. I don't know when or how or who, but eventually I think more will come out."

This is interesting -- is she saying that she thinks that Josh was abused himself as a child, and that's why he's turned out the way he has?

Or is she saying that we'll end up hearing more about the trauma from Josh's victims as they continue to come to terms with the severity of his actions?

Either way, she seemed very pleased that Josh will be put away for a long time, and she said that "Hopefully tonight I can sleep for the first time ever and just rest assured that another monster will be put behind bars makes my heart feel a little lighter."

We're glad that she feels better now that the sentencing is over, and we imagine that, whether they'd ever admit or not, some of the other Duggars may feel the same way.

Here's hoping that Josh's victims and his innocent family members are able to start healing now.