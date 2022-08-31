Bar Smith: Ashley Jones' Husband Arrested, Held Without Bail After Running From Police

Folks, Bar Smith is in trouble.

And we don’t mean that the husband of Ashley Jones is catching a lot of social media backlash or involved in some other typical reality star trouble.

No, according to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Bar has been in jail for the past week.

And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting out anytime soon.

Bar and Ashley in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

The former Teen Mom 2 star was reportedly arrested in Henderson, Nevada on August 22 and is currently being held without bail.

He’s been charged with being a fugitive from another state, which is every bit as serious as it sounds.

The warrant doesn’t specify which state he’s a fugitive from, but Bar, Ashley and their daughter recently moved to Nevada from California, so that’s probably the state in question.

Ashley Jones and Bariki Smith are pictured here with their daughter. Cute family. (Photo via Instagram)

Anyway, Bar’s legal woes date back to May of 2021, when he was charged with “willful discharge of firearm in negligent manner.”

That’s a felony, so it’s possible that he was instructed not to leave the state, which could explain why he’s currently behind bars.

But it’s also possible that Smith is a fugitive because of some other, unknown charge.

Bar Smith is in serious trouble with the law. The former Teen Mom 2 star is currently being held without bail. (Photo via Instagram)

Whatever the case, it appears that he’ll be cooling his heels behind bars for at least a few more weeks.

Bar had a hearing two days after he got arrested, and for some reason, he represented himself in court.

(Note to anyone who gets arrested for any reason ever: Don’t represent yourself in court.)

The judge ruled that Bar would be held without bail until his next hearing, which is currently scheduled for September 13.

Bar Smith is in jail and could remain there for quite some time. (Photo via Instagram)

Having been denied bond, Bar will call the Henderson Detention Center home for the next couple of weeks.

It’s unclear if Ashley has been able to visit him or not.

It’s a sad situation made all the sadder by the fact that Bar seemed to be working hard to turn his life around.

Bar Smith has traded in his stylish gear for a county orange jumpsuit. (Photo via Instagram)

Back in March, Bar and Ashley got married in a small, private ceremony.

Shortly after moving to Nevada, Smith checked himself into rehab for substance abuse issues.

Production insiders say Bar’s stint in rehab and his family’s move to Nevada will be featured on the upcoming debut season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

(Yes, Bar and Ashley are among the lucky couples who have been chosen to participate in the spinoff series.)

At the time of the move, MTV producers probably didn’t know that Bar was not permitted to relocate to a new state.

Hell, Bar and Ashley probably didn’t know, or they wouldn’t have allowed the move to be featured on camera.

Obviously, details are scarce at the moment, but we’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.