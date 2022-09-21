Sumner Stroh to Adam Levine: Dude, You Totally Cheated on Your Wife with Me!

Sumner Storh is simply not here for any BS from Adam Levine.

The Instagram model is dominating headlines this week after she went public with text messages allegedly sent to her by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” Levine supposedly wrote to Stroh at one point, adding:

“You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Storh also said she and Levine carried on an affair for about a year, while adding that the artist sent her a message on June 1, 2022 that read:

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

Yikes, huh?

Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, is, indeed, pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In response to these texts and the allegation of cheating, Levine released a statement on Tuesday.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

A few hours after Levine penned these words, Storh left a cryptic message on her own Instagram account.

“Someone get this man a dictionary,” she simply wrote, seemingly in response to Levine’s affair denial.

One can, after all, have an emotional affair with someone who is not his spouse. And Sumner never claimed that anything physical took place between her and Levine.

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she said in a TikTok video before naming Adam Levine and releasing the aforementioned texts.

“At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited.

“I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated.”

She added that she felt “exploited” by Levine because she was new to Los Angeles when they started speaking, and that Levine strongly implied his marriage was in shambles.

Concluded Levine in his mea culpa:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.

“We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Behati hasn’t spoken out about the allegations publicly.

But Levine is getting hit pretty hard for his statement and sentiment.

“When apologizing for cheating publicly, I hate the we will get through it together part from a man,” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, whose marriage to Justin Hartley ended in 2019, wrote on Twitter.

“Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough.”