Craig Conover Can’t Handle Naomie Olindo Boning Whitney Sudler-Smith

Remember when Craig Conover set “boundaries” with Naomie Olindo a couple of weeks ago?

Some exes struggle more to remain normal friends than others. These two fall on the more side.

On this week’s episode, the aftermath of the dog wedding revealed Naomie’s hookup … with Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Craig was so weirded out by it, on multiple levels. Is he overstepping?

Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo

“Why did everybody get so drunk at a dog wedding?” Naomie asked her friend, Leva Bonaparte.

Little Craig and Peaches may have been the star attractions of the get-together, but they did not party the hardest.

“Speaking of the dog wedding,” Naomie confided, “I didn’t tell you, but right after, I did kiss Whitney.”

Whitney Sudler-Smith

It sounds like things went a little beyond kissing, in fact.

“It was fun,” Naomie described.

She then revealed: “He spent the night here.”

Leva was surprised, to say the least.

“You were, like, spooning with Whitney and you didn’t f–king tell me?” she asked.

Many of us are (lovingly) nosy about the lives of our besties. And Leva was not alone.

“Wait a minute. Wait a minute,” Austen Kroll chimed in.

“This is juicy,” he described. “I love this.”

He was also quick to shade Whitney in Yemassee, describing the Frank Lloyd Wright house as “perfectly set up for Whitney’s aesthetic.”

What aesthetic is that? According to Austen, a “Seventies porno house.” Shade.

He noted to the cameras that it was obvious that Naomie and Whitney had hooked up.

However, he emphasized that he didn’t want to spill the beans to everyone. Well, not yet.

Austen Kroll

“I’m trying so hard not to look at Leva,” he said. “A secret like this [will come out in] 24 hours.”

Austen characterized: “That’s the grace period.”

He then confessed: “I already told Shep [Rose] and Taylor [Ann Green].” Of course.

Olivia Flowers

Shep and Taylor ended up being the ones to tell Olivia Flowers when it came up.

See, they had all noticed how Whitney had played favorites when assigning them to their rooms.

Naomie got an especially good room. People noticed. And then Venita Aspen knew.

Addressing the camera, Venita expressed her dismay over Naomie’s apparent taste in men.

“Naomie, you are creme de la creme. Why are you hooking up with Whitney?” she asked. “Is this a joke?”

Many of us have watched with confusion as beautiful friends make inexplicable choices. It happens.

Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Naomie Olindo, and Cameran Eubanks

Eventually, of course, Craig Conover had his turn to learn.

Remember, he dated Naomie for three years. They split in 2017 … but hooked up a couple of times, much more recently.

We can understand that Craig had complicated feelings about the news.

Craig Conover

“That stinks. [To] go from me to Whitney,” Craig remarked. “It’s just not that fun.”

Though it’s not like Naomie jumped from one bed to the other, it can be awkward.

And Craig’s continuing efforts to balance boundaries and his current relationship likely add to the complications.

Craig Conover

Don’t worry. This isn’t a case of Craig trying to control his ex.

“Naomie can do whatever she wants, but I think it’s shady of Whitney,” he expressed to the confessional camera.

“The bro-code rules are complicated at times, I understand that, but it’s still my ex-girlfriend,” Craig lamented. “Like, what the f–k?”

Whitney Sudler-Smith

Later, Whitney told Craig point-blank that it wasn’t a random hookup.

He also told him that it was none of his business.

This of course led to Craig later saying “f–k you Whitney” and storming off.