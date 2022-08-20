Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Are Back Together, Because of Course They Are

When the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life cast became public knowledge, Tiffany Franco’s name surprised some fans.

She had a conspicuously brief role on the trailer.

But many wondered what finally brought an end to her toxic on-again, off-again marriage to Ronald Smith.

As it turns out … nothing. So far, anyway. Ronald just let it slip that they’re back together.

Recently, Ronald Smith posted this “throwback” photo of himself with Tiffany Franco.

People wondered how much of a throwback it could possibly be. Many wondered if the caption was simply a lie to get away with posting a recent pic.

Then, Ronald doubled down, posting photos of their daughter, Carley. This time, he could not pretend that they were old pics.

“SOME PICS OF CARLEY WHILE SHES SPENDING SOME TIME AT DADA’S PLACE,” Ronald captioned.

“YASSS LOVE HER!” he declared. “MORE PICS WILL FOLLOW SOON OF MY BOY DANIEL.”

Ronald went on: “HE ARRIVED LATER, ALSO TO VISIT DADS HOUSE 🙂 SO HAPPY THEY CAME!!”

At least, that’s what his caption read on Friday evening.

Before that, however, there was a much longer caption that Ronald edited out.

Tagging Tiffany, he wrote: “We will always face struggles.”

Ronald then affirmed: “But at the end, we overcome them together.”

He praised: “you make me strong. I fall and hurt you often.”

“I’m human,” Ronald wrote. “I’m sorry.”

“But,” he went on, “if it [weren’t] for you taking my hand and telling me ‘lets try again’ every time.”

Ronald then confessed: “I don’t know where [I’d] be.”

He thanked Tiffany for being a great partner, and also celebrated spending time with her “great mother.”

That is all a lot, of course.

As we mentioned, Ronald trimmed down the caption to almost nothing, removing every word about Tiffany.

Conspicuously, he also turned off commenting and deleted all existing comments from below the post.

Naturally, some fans wondered if this was simply about Ronald having another temper tantrum.

He is notorious for his childish behavior, from making impulsive decisions to throwing a hissy fit at any criticism.

Ronald has very publicly pitched a fit on social media, to the detriment of his marriage, his family, and his image.

He acknowledges that he did not treat Tiffany in an acceptable manner, and goes on to admit that one of his issues is getting angry in the moment and only later realizing that he was wrong. (We cannot explain why Tiffany keeps giving him more chances)

But this time doesn’t feel like that.

Tiffany’s return to the franchise is just around the corner, and it’s on 90 Day: The Single Life.

It is likely that he was asked (or ordered) to remove these glaring spoilers from his Instagram caption ahead of the season.

Ronald and Tiffany have broken up and reconciled too many times to count.

Previously, Ronald even went public with a new girlfriend.

It wasn’t too long ago that Tiffany claimed that they were reconciling while Ronald claimed that they were not. Weird, weird people.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 will include Tiffany Franco, who finally reached what we hope is a permanent “off again” point in her troubled, toxic relationship and is looking for something new. (Photo credit: Discovery Inc)

It seems likely that we are about to watch Tiffany’s Season 3 journey end with a reconciliation.

Is it a good idea? No. But these two cannot seem to help making up any more than they can help fighting.

We would love to believe that Ronald has matured, and that this will make all of the difference. Finger’s crossed?