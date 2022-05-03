Leah Messer Finally Responds to Pregnancy Rumors: Is She Expecting Jaylan Mobley's Baby?

From the moment we learned that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley were dating, there have been rumors about the couple speeding past the usual relationship milestones at breakneck speed.

Despite the fact that these two have been together for less than a year, we've already heard numerous reports that Leah and Jaylan are secretly engaged or even married.

Of course, it's not hard to see why fans are convinced that these two are headed for the altar.

After all, Jaylan recently bought Leah a house, so we think it's safe to say that this is more than a mere fling.

The latest rumors come from fans who are convinced that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan's baby.

The reports seem to be based entirely on photos that were taken on Leah's 30th birthday last week.

She and Jaylan marked the occasion with a trip to New York City, and some fans thought they detected a bump.

It's incredibly rude to make to openly speculate that someone might be pregnant, but that didn't stop the commenters on Leah's birthday photos from making wild guesses about the state of her uterus.

Leah would be well within her rights to just block those people and never acknowledge the rumors in any way.

But she decided to clear the air this time, perhaps for the sake of her own sanity.

“I’m not 30 and pregnant,” Ms. Messer remarked in a random 20-minute interview with her boyfriend that Jaylan posted to his Instagram page this week.

“I ain’t mad at that. I appreciate the thickness,” Mobley replied, as first reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

Leah made it clear that thought the commentary surrounding her midsection was incredibly "rude," but thankfully, it seems she was able to laugh it off.

“I want to let them know, I was bloated last week. That was not okay!” she joked with Jaylan.

Leah has not closed the door on the possibility of having more kids in the future, but for now, it seems that she and Mobley are just enjoying their time together.

And that makes sense, of course, as they've only been dating for about eight months.

Yes, they're moving fast, but it's probably a good thing that they're not moving quite that fast.

There's been every indication that these two are in it for the long haul, but there's no reason for them to rush right into the next stage of their relationship.

Sure, buying a house together after less than a year of dating is sort of extreme, but now, Leah and Jaylan can take their time.

It's easy to forget because they've been on TV for so long, but the stars of the Teen Mom universe are still quite young.

Many of them -- Leah included -- survived some very difficult years and are just now beginning to fully enjoy their wealth and fame.

And fans are thrilled that Leah has someone by her side to help her fully appreciate her enviable circumstances.

So just remember -- you can wish these two all the best without making any rude comments about Leah's physique!