Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Cast Revealed: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

As previously reported, changes are on the way for Grey’s Anatomy.

But now we know for sure the extent of those changes.

On Thursday, ABC revealed the full cast for Season 19 of the long-running drama… which returns with new episodes on October 7 — and which will feature an abundance of new faces when it does so.

Viewers will welcome back a handful of their favorite fake doctors this fall, along with the following first-time cast members:

Niko Terho will play Lucas Adams… Adelaide Kane will play Jules Millin… Midori Francis will play Mika Yasuda… Harry Shum Jr. will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan… and Alexis Floyd will play Simone Griffin.

All these characters will be residents at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Who will join the newbies for Season 19?

On the May finale, fans were left wondering about the status of Owen (Kevin McKidd) and his wife Teddy (Kim Raver), each of whom went on the run from the law, leaving the country on a plane with their children.

It appears, however, as if they’ll book a trip back to Seattle, as McKidd and Raver will return to the series as series regulars.

The same can be said for original cast members Chandra Wilson (who plays Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Richard Webber).

Their characters’ fates at Grey Sloan Memorial were also up in the air after the teaching program was shut down.

Elsewhere, lovebirds Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) will be back, along with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Jo (Camilla Luddington), Link (Chris Carmack) and Levi (Jake Borelli).

The major news, of course, is that Ellen Pompeo will appear in a limited capacity on Season 19.

According to various source, she’ll only stop by for a total of eight episodes.

The aforementioned finale wrapped up with Nick (Scott Speedman) walking out after Meredith told him that he should go back to Minnesota, leaving yet another one of the finale’s many cliffhangers.

For the record, Speedman will only recur on Season 19.

In January, ABC announced the network had ordered a 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, which has become the longest-running primetime medical drama series in history.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated,” executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff said at the time.

“Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters.

“I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”