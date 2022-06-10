Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Shoot Down Breakup Rumors With Sultry Beach Pics

When word first got out that Leah Messer was dating Jaylan Mobley, her fans were almost as excited as she was.

Leah has been through an awful lot over the years, and many Teen Mom 2 viewers have drawn inspiration from her recent comeback.

So a lot of people were very optimistic when Leah and Jaylan first got together.

But a few weeks ago, those supporters started to express misgivings about the situation.

It all started around the time that Jaylan bought Leah a house.

Now obviously, that's a massive step for a couple who's only been dating for a few months.

And it's a particularly big leap for Leah, who has three young daughters.

So fans were a bit worried already, and they became even more concerned when Leah stopped posting about Jaylan.

She went from sharing Instagram pics of her new man almost every day to not posting about him at all for over a month.

And all of this happened as Messer and Mobley were moving into their new home together.

We probably don't need to tell you that couples who just bought their first house together usually share pretty frequent updates on social media.

In fact, they're usually the kind of people who dominate your feed with nonstop updates about their exciting new venture.

So fans were understandably surprised when Jaylan suddenly disappeared from Leah's Instagram page.

"They went from posting professional photoshoots every other day to not having posted a photo together on Instagram since May 3rd. Theories about what's going on?" one person wrote on Reddit.

"It is weird they would suddenly not post for a month when they just moved into a new house together... I definitely think something is up," another chimed in.

Perhaps in response to those concerns, Leah recently revealed exactly what's been going on -- and it seems that there's no reason to be concerned about her relationship.

According to some posts that appeared on her Instagram this week, Leah and Jaylan recently took a trip to North Carolina for a mutual friend's birthday party.

While there, they enjoyed some time at the beach -- an experience that she documented on Instagram.

“Best memories are made when you just pick up and go.. no planning! Just go!” she captioned the post.

“When the kids go to the beach…. we take off to the beach. Although we should be home unpacking. Ilysm.”

So there you have it.

She even hit Jaylan with the "Ilysm," which should be enough to remove any doubts that these two are still a couple.

Of course, that doesn't mean that fans will stop speculating about Leah and Jaylan's love life.

Many are still convinced that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan's baby, and that that's the real reason that she's been steering clear of social media in recent weeks.

Hopefully, the photos of Leah sipping a hard seltzer while rocking a Versace bikini (with no signs of a bump) will convince them that that's not the case.

Then again, they'll probably just accuse her of posting old pics in order to throw them off the trail.

The rumor mill never stops churning!