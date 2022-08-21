Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson: It’s Over for the Love Is Blind Stars!

From reality television… to the reality that often hits couples who think they’re destined to be together.

Indeed: It’s all over for Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

The couple — one of only a pair that advanced all the way to the altar on the Season 2 finale of Love Is Blind — will soon be going its separate ways… based on divorce documents obtained this weekend by TMZ.

Ruhl filed these documents last Monday in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois.

We don’t have a lot of further information behind the split, although the timing does seem sudden.

Just a few weeks ago, Danielle spoke to Us Weekly about having a second wedding at some point — and also about having kids with Nick in the near future.

“We want kids together,” she said this summer.

“I’m still envisioning what they look like in my head and how much fun we’re going to have at their tee ball game. It’s cool to be able to envision those things, but we’re also taking our time.”

Planning ahead, Danielle also told this tabloid in late July:

“At either our two — or three-year — anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception to make sure all of our families can be there.

“Like, I’ve always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we’re redoing all of that.

“It’s just like when we have the time.”

The Illinois native and Thompson were the first Season 2 pair to get engaged — sight unseen — after connecting in the Netflix pods.

“We’re still learning each other’s communication styles and getting used to that and speaking a different language,” Danielle explained to Stylecaster not long before filing for divorce.

“We are pretty different, but I also don’t have to focus on insecurities I’ve had in past relationships, whether it be weight loss, whether it be mental health, whether it be the dandruff I’ve had.

“There have been past relationships where I did have to care a lot about that stuff and now I’m finally with someone who not only doesn’t care about it, but supports me in all the anxieties and insecurities I have around certain things.”

As you may also know by now, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones also got married to conclude Season 2.

And Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones also confirmed their break-up this month.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” McNeely and Jones captioned a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, August 17.

“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s okay.

“Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

They concluded last week:

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives.

“Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.

“Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives.

“This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing.”

Crazy, right?!?

It’s almost like finding true love on a reality television show isn’t really possible.

We do wish all four people involved in these splits nothing but the best of luck moving forward.

