Jill Duggar Undergoes Surgery, Was in “Horrible Pain” Weeks After Giving Birth

Jill Duggar is on the mend.

But she’s seen much better days as well.

The former reality star, who welcomed her third child with husband Derick Dillard just six weeks ago, told followers over the weekend that she’s recuperating after an emergent medical procedure.

She went into significant detail in regard to what transpired, too.

Jill Duggar cuddles up here with Freddy, her third child. What an absolutely precious photo, wouldn’t you say?

“Well … I almost made it to my 6-week postpartum well check without incident, but ended up with a horrible bout of pain earlier this week that culminated yesterday in having to have gallbladder surgery!” the Counting On alum captioned a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, August 20.

Yikes, huh?

Continued the 31-year old:

“I wasn’t excited about having to start my healing time clock over again, but I am so thankful for good medical care & so many other little blessings along the way …

…”help from family and friends + the relief now and thought of hopefully never having to deal with another bad gallbladder attack again!”

As you can see above, Duggar shared a snapshot of her ongoing state along with the message… which includes lounging aound with cozy blankets and drinking water from a reusable bottle.

In her caption, she elaborated on her stomach issues — and tried to offer some words of wisdom to others.

“PSA!! In case my story helps anyone else, listen up!! Disclaimer: NOT medical advice,” Jill wrote.

“If you’re like me and have been dealing with what you think are just ‘gut issues’ episodes occasionally but are frustrated that you can’t pinpoint exactly what is causing them, even if it hasn’t been accompanied with a ton of ‘pain yet maybe think again.

“Or … as my surgeon said, ‘the storm might be brewing’ but just hasn’t hit/you haven’t had a big gallbladder attack yet!”

Jill gave birth to Freddy on July 7 and released the first photo of this infant about two weeks later.

She and her spouse also share sons Samuel and Israel.

“Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned,” the stars explained on their Dillard Family blog on July 11.

At the same, they emphasized that both Jill and Freddy were “healthy and are enjoying bonding” during their hospital stay.

Last year, meanwhile, Jill opened up about having suffered a miscarriage.

“We recently found out we were expecting our third baby,” the couple wrote in a November 2021 statement, choosing the name River Bliss for late child.

“We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying…

“One meaning for River is ‘tranquil,’ and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature.

“Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth but is forever with the source of the river of life in the presence of the Lord!”

We wish Jill Duggar a speedy and full recovery.