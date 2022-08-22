Big Brother Recap: A New Twist Puts FOUR Houseguests in Danger

The Leftovers have dominated the first half of Big Brother Season 24, but all that came crashing down on Sunday’s new episode.

The episode kicked off with Michael and Terrance each as Head of Household.

Michael got to run Brochella, while Terrance got to run Dyrefest.

Michael chose Taylor, Monte, Brittany, and Jasmine to be a part of his festival, while Terrance went with Joseph, Alyssa, Kyle, and Turner.

Terrance immediately told Turner and Alyssa they would be safe this week, but he was open about figuring out what to do.

The Dyre Festival looked almost as horrid as Fyre Festival, with everyone being forced to sleep outside, use porta-potties, and even shower outside.

Back inside the house, Michael told viewers he picked Jasmine to be his target and the other three to protect them.

Jasmine asked Michael not to put her up because it’s her birthday week, and Michael says he thinks Monte should be the target.

Obviously, he’s only telling Jasmine what he thinks she wants to hear to stay in the game.

Monte told Michael he could put him on the block to make the week simpler; that way, it would be easier to keep the noms the same and for Taylor and Brittany to vote out Jasmine.

Jasmine hasn’t brought much to the game, so viewers probably won’t even notice if she gets the boot.

Outside the house, the Leftovers are imploding. Kyle told Alyssa the truth about the Leftovers.

It was shocking, but Alyssa understood why he didn’t tell her and the lengths he went to keep her off the block.

Kyle followed that up by telling Terrance the truth, claiming they could work together with Michael and Brittany, who also apparently want out of the Leftovers.

Terrance was understandably blindsided. He knew something was amiss in the house because all the backdoor targets were sent home.

His mission for the week was to even the odds and shake things up enough to secure his future in the game.

The tricky part is that Michael and Brittany may not be ready to ditch Taylor, Monte, and whoever survives from the outside.

Michael has managed to play both sides of the house very well and wins competitions, so anyone would want to work with him.

He stands a good chance of winning the game if he can get everyone into the jury without realizing he played both sides.

Michael went with Jasmine and Monte at the nomination ceremony, while Terrance went with Turner and Joseph.

You could tell Joseph knew he was the target because he barely had the energy to react to the decision.

On the other hand, Turner promised he would find a way to get Alyssa on the block, and he would come back gunning for Terrance.

Things are getting interesting, and it’s a surprise we haven’t had this kind of twist in the past.

Two simultaneous games of Big Brother kept the scheming flowing during the episode.

The series continues Wednesday at 8 p.m.