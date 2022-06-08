Karlie Brooks: Porn Star Who Slept With Josh Duggar Reveals His Bizarre Fetishes

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that an adult film star claims to have slept with Josh Duggar during his marriage to Anna Duggar.

The performer, who goes by the stage name Karlie Brooks, claims that the sexual encounter took place around the time that Josh was caught using the affair-facilitating website Ashley Madison to try and cheat on Anna.

It's unclear if Josh was able to find a willing partner on the site, but Brooks is not the first sex worker to come forward and claim that she had a paid encounter with the former reality star.

An adult performer named Danica Dillon also says she had sex with Josh, and she alleges that he became violent during their encounter.

Brooks made no allegations of abuse, but she did detail Josh's nauseating preferences and predilections, some of which seem to have hinted at the pedophiliac tendencies that would eventually land him behind bars.

"Speaking of Josh Duggar, I am ashamed to say this- I have slept with him a few years ago when the whole Ashley Madison scandal came out," Brooks said in a TikTok video that has since been deleted.

"I was one of the women that slept with Josh during that time and just hearing everything that has gone down with him makes me absolutely sick. I am so disgusted that I've been with him," she continued, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

She said that Josh "paid me a generous, a really good amount of money. I'm not gonna disclose that on here," before adding again: "But yeah, I slept with Josh Duggar."

In December, Josh was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Last month, Duggar was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison.

He's currently being held in a county jail near Fayetteville, Arkansas, awaiting transfer to the Texas facility that will serve as his home for at least the next decade.

Karlie says that Josh's fetishes may have served as a warning sign of the crimes that would lead to his eventual imprisonment.

Brooks says he asked her to wear her hair in pigtails, remove all of the hair from her body, and cover up her tattoos.

She also says that Josh would buy outfits from the children's section of a store and instruct her to wear them.

We're sure that Karlie had no idea of what sort of horrors Josh would eventually be responsible for.

Perhaps she deleted her TikToks on the subject because she feels guilty about her past involvement with Josh.

But we know, of course, that Josh is a predator, and Karlie is one of the many, many people that he's victimized.

There's no shame in being a victim, and she deserves a world of credit for coming forward with her story about Josh.

In the months to come, the Duggars will continue to portray Josh as a family man who was unduly targeted by overzealous investigators.

And we'll need people like Karlie to do the difficult work of reminding the public of just what a monster he is.