Nick Cannon Expecting Baby #8: I Know I Said I Was Going Celibate, But ...

Late last year, Nick Cannon mourned the tragic death of his son, Zen.

He and Zen's mother, model Alyssa Scott, have been in mourning.

Even so, Nick could no longer conceal the news that he is now expecting his eighth child.

Bre Tiesi is pregnant with Baby #8, he confirmed. Alyssa has even released a statement of her own.

On Monday, January 31, Nick Cannon confirmed that his eighth child is on the way.

The baby mama is another model, Bre Tiesi.

This is not new information to Bre or to him, but Nick had a good reason for not making the announcement sooner.

Namely, Nick is still grieving the loss of Zen.

"This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" he admitted on Monday.

Nick reasoned: "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough."

Nick explained that, out of deference to their grieving, Bre "held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."

Zen was born in July of 2021. Nick welcomed his seventh child with Alyssa Scott.

Five months later, Zen had passed away due to brain cancer.

Nick had little choice but to confirm the news about his eighth child this week.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Bre was pregnant and had enjoyed a sex reveal party in Malibu.

With all of that coming out, Nick knew that he couldn't delay sharing the news any longer.

"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off," Nick expressed.

"Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it," he admitted.

"We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened," Nick stated. "We here and I'm with my family."

Obviously, some people had questions about Nick having another baby on the way.

Last October, as people continued to be bewildered by his ever-growing list of children and baby mamas, Nick made a pledge.

He was vowing to be celibate until at least the beginning of 2022 (we're cracking up at that being just a couple of months). What happened?

This week, Nick detailed that Bre is nearly 20 weeks along.

This means that his decision to become celibate came after he conceived his eighth child.

We're almost impressed ... but, obviously, Nick realized that his life had gone off of the rails.

"This is why I was like, ‘Yo! I gotta get my life under control.' I felt like I was out of control," Nick admitted.

"Celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself, being able to deal with this," he shared.

"So now everybody knows why I was actually being celibate," Nick stated.

Even so, Nick threatened that is goal is to have "as many children as I can helpfully provide for."

"I love children. I love my children," he added. "I want to be the best father I can possibly be."

"But I'm not counting out never having more children," Nick warned. "So, again, I love all of my children and can we stop talking about me?!"

Meanwhile, Alyssa Scott took to social media to make her own statement.

"I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months," she began.

"I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible," Alyssa praised.

"He filled that that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most," Alyssa noted.

"It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy," she expressed.

Alyssa affirmed: "It isn't something I chose for him or myself."

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace," Alyssa wrote.

"I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge," she vowed.

"I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love," Alyssa affirmed. "God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."