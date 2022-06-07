Kim and Barry Plath Reveal Shocking Separation: Is It Really Over?!?

On Welcome to Plathville Season 3, viewers were taken inside the rocky marriage between Olivia and Ethan Plath.

At one point, the couple separated and questions about their future circulated all around the Internet.

Olivia and Ethan are now back together, seemingly as happy as ever.

But now? On Welcome to Plathville Season 4? All eyes have turned to Ethan's parents -- and the same questions are being asked about Kim and Barry Plath.

In a sneak peek from Tuesday night's brand new episode of the TLC reality show, Kim opens up about the rocky state of her relationship, delving directly into the conflicts and confessing to the following:

"Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while.

"The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there."

At the time of this confessional, that property was the family farm where Kim and Barry raised their nine kids... and where the first season of the hit show was set.

"I never thought it would be like this," Kim continues in the People Magazine clip. "It's just a time of a lot of change right now, and I'm not sure exactly what that's going to look like."

As viewers of Welcome to Plathville have witnessed this far this season, Barry and Kim’s romance has taken a significant turn for the worse, with the two no longer sharing a bedroom.

“There’s an emptiness, you know? A shift has occurred and her presence is absent so I feel it,” Barry previously said on Season 4, while stating that Kim had, indeed, moved out of their bedroom and was crashing on the couch.

According to the family matriarch, Barry made a legitimate effort to improve things between the couple, but the changes were temporary.

"Barry tried for a little bit, but at some point I felt like he's not really trying," she explains on this week's episode.

"As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying.

"And once I realized that, I feel like emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there's no way it's going to work."

Is there any hope for reconciliation?

"It's like he wants me to stay but I don't know that he wants to really change," Kim laments in the sneak peek.

"I don't see any way that that emotional intimacy can really be reconnected."

On last week's installment, Barry didn't try to hide the obstacles in his marriage.

"Kim and I, we've gone through a lot in the past few months, as far as relational things," he said.

"We've had conversations here and there and the feedback I'm getting is she isn't happy. There was this whole issue of just taking her for granted, and it was a real big wake-up."

He sounded a bit hopeful at the time that things couldd be fixed.

"Looking back on my relationship, I think I just missed lots of opportunities to show Kim I love her. Like taking time to go out on a date, that was a concept that I couldn't put action to," continued the dad of nine.

"But, for Kim, that was an issue.

"In my mind, I'm like I want to make this work, so I'm like, 'Life is full of mistakes, and let's see what we can do second chance-wise.'

"There's an emptiness. A shift has occurred. Her presence is absence, so I feel it. ... I sometimes feel like I'm in a marriage Twilight Zone.

"In some respects, I'm like feeling left behind. I've always thought marriage would be 'til I die, but in reality, it looks like it could end. Soon."