Zach and Tori Roloff Introduce Newborn to Siblings, Set Record for Internet Cuteness

As previously and excitedly reported, Zach and Tori Roloff are now the parents of three precious children.

They have four-year olf Jackson. Two-year old Lilah. And, as of April 30, according to the Little People, Big World stars themselves?

A newborn son named Josiah.

"Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!" the parents posted on Instagram, alongside a video of their latest son napping, early on Tuesday.

Tori and Zach then went ahead and provided a few key details:

Josiah was born at 9:02 in the morning, measured 19.5 inches at birth and weighed in at seven pounds/six ounces.

"You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever," Tori added.

A day after making this blessed announcement, meanwhile, the TLC personalities gave us a look at their first two kids meeting their brand new brother -- and the snapshots are every bit as adorable as you'd have previously imagined them to be.

“Yup. Best big sister,” the mom of three wrote via Instagram, as she recorded a video of her toddler providing her new sibling a pacifier.

In a separate video, Lilah is seen sweetly holding baby Josiah’s hand.

“I’ve cried happy tears wayyyy too many times to count in the last 24 hours,” Tori wrote in the clip.

“And not so happy tears. Haha recovery sucks but these kids make it so worth it.”

As you can see here, Jackson also helped care for the newborn, with Tori sharing a heartwarming photo of the big brother helping Josiah with his bottle.

The Roloffs confirmed that another child was on the way in November, only a few months after also confirming they had lost a little girl via miscarriage.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

Tori, for her part, kept followers very apprised of her mental and physical state throughout this pregnancy.

“Pregnancy is so wild. Yesterday was such a huge growth day and I could feel it. It knocked me off my feet all day, and I woke up this morning visibly different,” the Little People, Big World star wrote in February, for example.

“I’m thankful for hard days being few and far between.

"I’m thankful for being able to carry this sweet babe.”

Viewers will be able to watch Tori go through these varrious stages, as well, via the upcoming new season of her family's reality show.

It premieres on May 17 and here is the official TLC synopsis:

The Roloffs face big changes and challenging times as a rift in the family causes an unexpected divide that sparks the beginning of a new and very different chapter.

Amy and Matt continue to find friendship in unexpected ways as the two, along with Chris and Caryn, spend more time together and even share a trip to Arizona.

Meanwhile, tensions arise from a heated farm negotiation between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn. When the negotiations fall through, Zach and Tori decide to move and make their new home away from the farm while also expecting their third child.

And in the midst of everything, Matt makes a decision that could change the farm – and the family – forever.