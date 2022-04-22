Little People, Big World Preview: A Feud, A Fire and The Future of the Farm

TLC has dropped the the very first trailer for Little People, Big World Season 23.

And it's pretty clear, based on the footage below, that a whole lot is on tap this spring and summer for the Roloffs.

Early on in this video, we see Amy and Chris Marek looking happy and festive, rocking a pair of matching Christmas pajamas and kissing on the lips and acting like the blissful newlyweds they are.

But then things take a turn a bit for the mother of four.

Amy reveals on camera that ex-husband Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, gifted her and Marek plane tickets to Arizona... as they proceed to fly down and spend an awkward few days with the couple.

"I still struggle with the fact of being married to someone for so long and to then to hang out with my ex and his girlfriend," Amy explains reasonably in the preview, adding:

"There's too much history for me."

Zach and Tori, meanwhile, later surprised the former's mother with photos from the latter's ultrasound, stunning Amy with the following great news:

"We are expecting our third baby," Zach says.

The spouses will be dealing this season with an issue regarding their first baby, however, as viewers also watch Jackson get wheeled into for leg surgery.

Elsewhere, we get a glimpse of a fire that hit Roloff Farms in Oregon, while this property turns into the focus of the promo.

"After the farm deal fell apart, there has been some tension between us," Zach says of where things stand between himself and his dad in the wake of Matt NOT selliing Matt the land.

"I was extremely uncomfortable," Tori adds of a visit she and her immediate family took to the farm one day in order to hang out with Matt and Caryn.

Matt, meanwhile, talks broadly about his plans for the lot, which has been a tourist attraction and which has been in the family for decades.

"This process has been filled with emotions and angst," Matt teases in a confessional of what he wants to do with all his land, prior to stating in ominous fashion:

"I think life on the farm is gonna change forever... if the kids decide they wanna hate for for this, there's nothing i can do about it."

To what is Roloff referring here? We don't know!

Little People, Big World kicks off Season 23 on Tuesday, May 17.

Check out the intriguing trailer here and scroll down to read the official network synopsis...

The Roloffs face big changes and challenging times as a rift in the family causes an unexpected divide that sparks the beginning of a new and very different chapter.

Amy and Matt continue to find friendship in unexpected ways as the two, along with Chris and Caryn, spend more time together and even share a trip to Arizona.

Meanwhile, tensions arise from a heated farm negotiation between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn.

When the negotiations fall through, Zach and Tori decide to move and make their new home away from the farm while also expecting their third child.

And in the midst of everything, Matt makes a decision that could change the farm – and the family – forever.