Tori Roloff Flaunts Legs, Third Trimester Baby Bump is Sultry Photo Shoot

Tori Roloff has come such a long and impressive way.

Just about five weeks ago, the Little People, Big World star said the following about her pregnant figure:

“Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy. I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?"

Fast forward not all that much time later and the Little People, Big World star has posed for the following photograph:

Simply gorgeous, no?

And very much a sign of how Tori has rightfully learned to embrace her miraculous body.

"I have just felt so beautiful in my own skin and can’t help but sharing," wrote the TLC personality as a caption to this snapshot, adding on Instagram:

"Also perspective: I’m currently sitting in bed eating a chipotle burrito watching new girl. Life isn’t as glamorous as instagram makes it seem, but sometimes it’s fun to play dress up!"

HA! We love it.

Tori and her husband, Zach, are already parents to a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah.

In March 2021, the couple suffered a tragic miscarriage.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment," Tori admitted on social media, saying her late daughter was named Hannah.

"Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day."

Tori later admitted that they were having trouble conceiving afterward -- only to drop some amazing and unexpected news on followers in November of last year.

By now, you obviously know what it was.

Yup, they were expecting baby number-three!

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the the soon-to-be-mother-of-three captioned her reveal at the time, adding:

“Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

The Roloffs have not found out the gender of this impending child... nor will they know if he or she is a dwarf until he or she is born.

Earlier this month, meanwhhile, Tori shared another set of photos from a gorgeous maternity shoot, updating fans at the time about the state of her mind and her body.

"Pregnancy is so wild," she told everyone.

"Yesterday was such a huge growth day and I could feel it. It knocked me off my feet all day, and I woke up this morning visibly different.

"My body changes so much during pregnancy and this one has been so much easier than my others by the grace of God. Today I woke up ready to roll again and keep going!"

Concluded Tori at the time, keeping everything as positive as possible:

I’m thankful for hard days being few and far between. I’m thankful for being able to carry this sweet babe. And I’m thankful I’m almost done! kind of.

Tori is due some time early this spring.

We can't wait to meet her next bundle of precious joy!