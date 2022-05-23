William Michael Mooney: I'd Love Tammy Slaton Even If She Weren't Famous!

Haters are gonna hate, as the saying often goes.

But, you know what, William Michael Mooney has basically now said in response?

You go right on ahead.

I'm just gonna keep on loving my soulmate, Tammy Slaton!

Earlier this month, Mooney confirmed the rumor that thiis 1,000-lb Sister star had found love inside of the rehab facility she checked into late last year.

"I'll love you for eternity," Mooney wrote on Facebook a couple weeks ago, including with these lovely words a new profile photo of himself and the TLC personality.

Slaton's candid boyfriend also posted a photo of the pair holding hands, adding for all to see:

"No matter what we go through babygirl. I'll remain by your side holding your hand through it all good and bad times I'll be right there and pushing you and use to our goals in life."

In a true sign that this romance is legitimate, Mooney changed his Facebook status to “In a Relationship” on May 4, 2022.

“How the hell did this happen?” a friend asked in the comments section. “You trying to make it into season 4 or something?”

Clearly angry overr any such implication (for the record 1,000-lb Sisters Season 4 has not even been giving the green light yet), Mooney fired immediately back at the implication that he was just using Tammy.

I don’t care about the fame or clout," he replied.

We don't know a lot about William Michael Mooney.

But he appears to have known Slaton, in some way at least, for quite a long time now.

“I chased her for three almost four years now, and now I’m the happiest I’ve been in years,” he continued.

“I just wanna see her succeed. I don’t care what she looks like; It’s what beats on the inside of her chest that counts. I want to help her through everything.”

Amazing, right?!? Just so very, very sweet.

Slaton, who has only been able to communicate with fans sporadically from rehab, did at least write the following last week... after Mooney alerted the world to their relationship:

"I love you William Michael Mooney."

Pretty much says it all, doesn't it?

In November 2021, Slaton entered the aforementioned rehab facility for food addiction.

Shortly after she arrived, however, the long-time reality star suffered a major health scare when she had difficulty breathing and was rushed to the hospital for a collapsed lung.

During this visit, doctorrs placed Tammy a medically induced coma before she underwent a tracheotomy.

By all account, Slaton nearly didn't make it through.

Fast forward all these months later, though?

Slaton hasn't merely lost weight.

She's reportedly lost enough weight to at last qualify for bariatric weight loss surgery, a procedure that will help Slaton trim down even further and hopefully maintain a far healthier body type going forward.

All that -- and she's in love!

Way to go, Tammy Slaton!