1000-Lb Sisters Season 4: Is It Happening or Not?!?

There's a lot going on in the lives of Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton these days.

In the personal lives of Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton, we should emphasize.

The former is in rehab and the latter is heading into her third trimester of pregnancy and there's plenty of important things for both 1000-Lb Sisters stars to think about right now outside of the show.

But... what about the show?

What about the rather pressing detail in Tammy and Amy's professional lives that has a bearing on their many fans around the globe as well?

According to a brief exchange Tammy previously had with a social media follower, 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 is, indeed, in the works.

“When is season 4 coming out of 1000.-Lb Sisters? I can’t wait to watch it! I love seeing your guys’ journey :),” one person remarked on one of the TLC star’s recent TikTok videos.

“We haven’t started filming for season 4 yet," Tammy replied at the time. "It’s going to be quite a while before it airs."

Still, though.

They haven't started filming YET?

Quite a while BEFORE IT AIRS?

Via this response, Tammy sure made it sound this winter as if a new set of episodes would be on the way at some point.

A few weeks after Tammy gave fans hope, however, her brother may now have taken it away.

Asked by one of his own social media followers a couple days ago, Chris Combs (the brother of Tammy and Amy) said Season 4 has not been confirmed and he hasn't signed "any contract" for it.

There may be a handshake deal.

There may be some ongoing negotiations and there may be plans for Season 4 -- but TLC has not yet made any announcement and it sounds like nothing official has been agreed upon at this point.

There's also the question of whether or not Amy would even want to be a part of the show down the line.

"I've been on the show for three years," Slaton explained to The Sun in early February, referencing her 15-month old son and adding:

"At first, it was easy but now that I have Gage it's like, he doesn't want me out of his sight.

"I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work. He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time."

Amy is 27 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Assuming TLC waits to start shooting a potential new season until Tammy is out of rehab, she may have welcomed her second child into the world by then.

"If they cut down my hours I'll be probably fine," continued Amy to The Sun, emphasizing that she's not under contract for 2023 or beyond.

"Last season I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom. It was just a lot last year and I can't do it."

Would she do it, though?

It sounds that way, based on certain conditions being met.

"If they cut me down, and make it more about Tammy and Chris, I'll be fine," she expecting parent previously said of her status and what would help her return next year.

"Give me two days a week.

"It's just a lot at the minute with Gage and being pregnant, I get tired now."