Tammy Slaton to Undergo Life-Saving Surgery. At Last!

In a word?

YES!

In multiple words, as they relate to Tammy Slaton and her ongoing journey toward a healthier and happier lifestyle?

OH, HECK YES!!!!

Loyal TLC viewers are well aware that Slaton has been unable to control her weight for years now, even opening up on the 1,000-lb Sisters Season 3 finale about her hard partying ways.

As impossible as it seems to believe, Tammy claimed on this episode that she used to drink eight bottles of alcohol per week.

Simply astounding.

And also very, very dangerous... while (obviously) going against professional medical advice.

Due to these eating and drinking habits, Tammy didn't qualify a couple years ago for bariatric weight loss surgery, a procedure that doctors will refuse to perform on patients who are excessively overweight.

Conversely, Tammy's sister and co-star, Amy, followed physician's advice; transformed her figure to some degree; and was approved for this surgery.

Amy got pregnant soon afterward and is now expecting her second child.

This stands in stark contrast to Tammy, who is currently in rehab in an attempt to turn her life around.

But here's the thing: She appears to be successful in doing so!

And, as a result?

A friend just told The Sun that Tammy has finally qualified for bariatric weight loss surgery -- and will go under this knife next month in Atlanta!

(Bariatric surgery, also known as gastric bypass surgery, is an operation on the digestive system to help a patient lose weight quickly in extreme situations.)

Since the very start of 1000-Lb Sisters three seasons ago, Tammy has been desperately trying to lose enough weight to qualify for the life-saving procedure... but it's been quite a challenge for her.

At the start of this second rehab stint, for example?

The reality star checked in 639 pounds, which is quite far cry from the 400 pounds she needs to weigh in order to earn approval from doctors for this surgery.

Last we heard, though, Tammy had lost 115 pounds after being placed late last year in a medically-induced coma after suffering a significant health scare in 2021 when her lung collapsed.

Due to all of her progress inside of a rehab facility these days, Tammy recently underwnt a different kind of operation... leaving her with a smaller breathing tube, The Sun insider also emphasized this week.

"She hates her trach, although it's gotten smaller," this person told this outlet of the device Slaton must have on neck after undergoing a prodecure to make it easier for her to breathe.

"Tammy only has to wear it part-time now."

Things really do seem to be looking up for Slaton.

Overall, according to this source?

Tammy has stopped drinking and stopping smoking and may be done with rehab entirely in the near future.

"She is doing very, very well and she will be out of rehab sooner than anticipated," the friend says.

"Originally, she was going to be out in late August, but she's going to be out sooner than that."