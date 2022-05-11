Tammy Slaton Tell-All? 1000-lb Sisters Star May Be Writing a Memoir

We have good news for 1000-lb Sisters fans.

But we hate to break the following to you:

We also have potential bad news.

Let's get the latter out of the way first, shall we?

Over the last several days, there have been rumblings that 1000-lb Sisters may not be renewed for a fourth season.

This speculation partly comes from the simple fact that TLC is yet to tell us otherwise; the network is yet to actually pick up the reality show for a new batch of episodes.

But it also stems from Amy Slaton's admitted hesitance to sign on once again, considering she has a toddler at home and is pregnant with child number-two.

"I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work," Amy previously explained to The Sun. "He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time."

Amy did add that she'd be up for a Season 4 if she could just scale back her filming a bit, but questions still remain regarding the future of 1000-lb Sisters.

As for the future of Tammy Slaton?

A friend spoke this week to The Sun and said the 35-year old has plans to continue her career even if the show gets canceled.

"There are so many options for Tammy even if Amy did quit the show," this person told this outlet, emphasizing that Amy has thought about writing a memoir.

Tammy's pal won't rule out some sort of spinoff or solo program for Tammy, either, especially once she leaves her current rehab facility and has a story to tell about her journey.

"She is doing very, very well and she will be out of rehab sooner than anticipated," the source tells, proudly stating that Tammy is off alcohol and has cut down on her daily caloric intake.

"Originally, she was going to be out in late August, but she's going to be out sooner than that," continues the insider, referring to when Tammy could potentially head back home.

"Her birthday is coming up in July, and she would love to be able to celebrate at home."

It's worth noting that Tammy voluntarily entered this treatment program.

She did so after a major health scare last year that landed her in a medically-induced coma, and which came after TLC viewers learned that Slaton used to drink eight bottles of booze in a week.

That's just...

... that's incredible. And so vey dangerous.

"Drinking, smoking. I started vaping," Slaton told Dr. Eric Smith on the Season 3 finale, prompting the following response from this physician on air:

"Tammy's doing a lot of partying, which raises a concern for me.

"That alone is putting her in severe danger. She says she's focusing on her mental health, which if that was true, I'm all about that.

"But she's not made any strides to actually do it.

"So I'm a little concerned that she's actually just using that as an excuse to buy her more time to not work on her activity level, making some changes in her diet, or anything further than that."