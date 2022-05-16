Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Why Is Prince Charles So Desperate For Their Approval?

There was a time when it looked as though Meghan Markle would never again set foot in the UK.

In the months after Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, they seemed eager to distance themselves for good from the rest of the royal family.

Meghan maintained that distance for over two years after she and Harry moved to Los Angeles, but last month, she surprised many royal watchers by joining her husband on a trip to London.

During the trip, Harry and Meghan visited the Queen, and the meeting seemed to go quite smoothly.

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, which is set to take place in early June.

Critics of Harry and Meghan no doubt would've liked to see Elizabeth rebuff the couple's attempts at mending fences.

But to the chagrin of the haters, the elder royals are keen to settle their differences with the breakaway American faction of the family.

Their reasons for this are likely a combination of the personal and the professional.

After all, it's generally best to get along with family if one is able, and in this case, the principal players are also partners in a very lucrative business venture, which makes the prospect of burying the hatchet even more attractive.

And Elizabeth is not the only elder royal who understands this.

At 96, there's no telling how much longer the Queen will continue to reign, and preparations have already begun for the inevitable transfer of power to her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles.

Last week, Charles attended the Opening of State Parliament on the Queen's behalf, marking the first time that he's represented his mother in such a capacity.

The media is watching Charles' every move these days, and many experts and outlets have noted that he appears eager to secure the support of Harry and Meghan.

Even journalist Tina Brown -- who has been quite critical of Harry and Meghan in the past -- concedes that Charles “will need” Harry and Meghan, describing the Sussexes as “huge assets” to the Crown.

“My guess is Charles is really going to want them back—sort of need them back, actually—because Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire, quite frankly,” Brown said during a recent podcast interview.

“They had a young appeal that was very, very potent in the country.”

Journalist and royal expert Kinsey Schofield echoes Brown's remarks, and adds that for Charles, there's a very personal aspect to this new effort to court favor with Harry and Meghan.

“I think he’s desperately in love with Prince Harry—he loves Prince Harry,” Schofield told the Express this week.

“He doesn’t like his actions, but Prince Harry is his DNA, and he does hurt when they’re not talking, he does hurt when things aren’t on the right path, and I think he’s anxious to start the healing process," the journalist added.

"I think that Prince Charles is very forgiving.”

So clearly, Charles knows what he wants -- but getting it might not be so easy.

Insiders say that during the Sussexes latest trip to London, Harry met up with his father, but the two conversed for only 15 minutes.

Charles will have to do better than that if he wants Harry and Meghan at his coronation!