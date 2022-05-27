Scott Disick Showered with Birthday Tributes Days After Kourtney and Travis' Wedding

Last weekend, Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in Italy. The ceremony was their third in less than two months.

Reports say that Scott Disick was still moping, even though the two broke up for the final time in 2015.

Scott has had a hard time letting go, and has openly expressed his fear that he will be iced out of the family now that Kourtney has fully moved on.

As if to illustrate how wrong he is, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is showering him with birthday well-wishes.

Scott Disick was born on May 26, 1983.

You might think otherwise because of his emotional maturity and dating habits, but the self-styled lord is now 39 years old.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to write: "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou."

"I love you so much," Kim continued.

"I can't wait to celebrate [with] you!!!" she gushed.

Kim shared a snap of the two of them enjoying ice cream together.

Momager Kris Jenner also shared a birthday tribute with her not-quite-son-in-law.

"Happy birthday Scott!!!!" she wrote alongside a collage of photos.

"Have a magical day!" Kris added. "Love you!!!!!!"

Sometimes, timing is just a little weird and unfortunate.

In Scott's case, his birthday came just four days after Kourtney and Travis' third (and presumably final) wedding ceremony.

His family, his kids, basically everyone he knows was across the Atlantic and partying with Kourtney in Portofino, Italy earlier in the same week as his birthday.

Scott was not there for the May 22 ceremony, even though two of his children played roles in the ceremony.

Penelope was the flower girl. Reign was the ring-bearer.

Scott was in New York, enjoying a nice meal. A few hours later, he was seen at a New York strip club where he hung out for about an hour.

Reports say that Scott has been hitting the bars recently, which ... is not the healthiest or most reassuring coping mechanism.

Some are reminded of Scott's 2017 bender, in which he seemed eager to drown his sorrows in alcohol -- and, more infamously, in every 19-year-old model in Cannes.

No one begrudges someone for having a drink or slipping it to a world-class hottie, but Scott seemed miserable at the time.

Hopefully, the continued and excessive reassurances from the Kardashian-Jenner family will help.

They have been bending over backwards to coddle his man-feelings for months, making sure that he knows that they're not preparing to ghost him.

In fact, this has come up multiple times on The Kardashians, in episodes recorded last autumn before and after Travis proposed to Kourtney.

At one moment, Travis deliberately picked a fight with Kendall -- whom Khloe later described as the least "combative" of the sisters.

It seemed like he wanted to get his way, but Khloe saw right through it when Kendall described the pity party that Scott was throwing for himself.

They want Scott to be happy and to know that he is accepted, but that doesn't mean that they need to bend over backwards every time that he pouts.