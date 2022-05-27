Ysabel Brown Poses in Bathing Suit, Earns ALL the Praise from Sister Wives Fans

Ysabel Brown is proud of her body.

Even if it isn't perfect.

The 19-year old daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown has been in the spotlight over the last couple seasons partly due to the medical concerns that have continually plagued the teenager.

As Sister Wives fans know well by now, Ysabel was diagnosed with scoliosis years ago.

It's been a bad case of this altered spine condition, too, which is why Ysabel underwent surgery in September 2020.

The procedure garnered some attention -- especially from those who watch this TLC reality show -- because Kody Brown refused to fly to New Jersey in order to accompany his daughter at the time.

The father of 17 cited COVID-19 concerns at the time.

But Ysabel was understandably shaken up by the snub.

“I need him to be there. Why isn’t he coming?” Ysabel cried on air last year during a Sister Wives episode, citing her dad's absence at the time.

“I don’t know, why wouldn’t he be there?

"Why wouldn’t he just drop everything for me? I think his priorities are a little screwed up.”

Quite a few Sister Wives fans (not to mention Ysabel's own mother, who left Kody in November 2021) would certainly agree with this statement.

Thankfully, as you can see above, Ysabel isn't letting her father's effed up priorities get her down.

The reality star took to Instagram this week in order to share a few videos and snapshots from a recent beach vacation.

During one piece of footage, for examplee, Ysabel is seen running into the ocean in a black bikini.

Turning to the camera, she then proudly showed off her surgical scar, which runs down the side of her body and is located just under her armpit, running down the length of her back.

Ysabel looked nothing but confident as she posed for the photo, earning her oddles of praise from fans and followers.

"Luv it, girl!" wrote on social media user.

"So glad that Kody hasn't ruined his daughter's self-esteem," added another.

"This says so much about Christine and her influence as a parent," a third person said.

Christine, of course, is living in Utah these days, following her bombshelll announcement in November.

It read as follows:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.