Kylie Jenner Celebrates Mother's Day With Rare Pic of Baby Boy!

It's been three months since Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child, and we still know very little about the boy.

At one point, his name was Wolf, but that's no longer the case.

Kylie and her partner, Travis Scott, selected a new name, one that they felt better suited their son's personality.

They haven't revealed what that name is, nor have they shared a photo of the boy's face.

We're sure they're just protecting their family's privacy until they feel ready to post pics and share the kid's name.

But as a bonus, all this secrecy is a genius PR move!

There's a ton of mystique built up around the Baby Formerly Known as Wolf, and fans go wild whenever they catch a glimpse of him on Kylie's Instagram page.

On Sunday, Kylie celebrated Mother's Day with a pic of her son's hand, and her followers absolutely love it.

The pic appeared as part of a montage that also featured a sonogram of Wolf and a pic of Kylie and Travis' 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

"Everyday should be Mother’s Day," Kylie captioned the pic.

"Thank you God for my two beautiful blessings."

In the comments, fans praised the entire Jenner-Scott clan for achieving familial perfection.

"His tiny hand love you mama!" one commenter wrote.

"Crying you are the best mommy ever!" another added.

Others were so excited at the prospect of laying eyes on Kylie's son that were unable to fully appreciate the teaser post.

"Omg. I was getting excited as I thought we might get to see him," one person commented.

"SHOW US HIM," a very enthusiastic fan demanded.

Kylie hasn't commented on her decision not to share any pics of her son, but she has spoken openly about the decision to change his name.

The 24-year-old stated that she and Travis "just really didn't feel like it was him."

"We just haven't fully legally changed it or anything, so I don't wanna announce a new name and then change it again," said in an interview with Extra.

"We're just not ready to share a new name yet."

It's probably a good thing that the baby doesn't embody the name Wolf.

That would not be a kid you'd want to breastfeed!

Anyway, we're sure that Kylie and Travis will share more information about their second child sometime soon.

In the meantime, it seems that Stormi's parents are happier than ever in their relationship.

Travis turned 31 last week, and Kylie gushed about him in a celebratory Instagram post.

“Happy birthday, my love, my best friend,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“The most special person and father to our babies @travisscott.”

It's been a year of ups and downs for Kylie and Travis.

Their joy at welcoming a second child was likely clouded by the Astroworld tragedy, and Scott will soon be in court in connection with lawsuits filed by the families of the ten people who lost their lives at his concert in Houston.

Insiders say Kylie and Travis are both devastated by what happened in November, but are trying to focus on being the best parents they can be for the sake of their young ones.

And it looks like they're doing a wonderful job.