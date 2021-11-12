Kylie Jenner Fans Are Furious Over Her Reaction to the Astroworld Tragedy

Last week, we reported on the shocking news that eight people lost their lives at a Travis Scott concert in Houston.

The number of fatalities has now climbed to nine as another concertgoer who was trampled by the crowd died as a result of her injuries on Thursday.

It's human nature to try and make sense of a senseless tragedy, and in the days since the public learned of the deaths, there's been a widespread effort to try and determine who is responsible and see that they're brought to justice.

Most agree that the concert's organizers deserve the majority of the blame, but some feel Travis is equally responsible, if not more so.

And then there are those who have taken their anger a step further and are demanding that Kylie Jenner be held accountable.

Kylie is currently pregnant with her second child by Scott, and she was in attendance at the Houston concert when the tragedy unfolded.

It doesn't appear as though anyone thinks Kylie is responsible for the deaths, but many former fans have expressed outrage over her handling of the situation.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," the cosmetics mogul wrote in a statement posted on Instagram the day after the concert.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's events — and also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

That statement appeared in Kylie's Instagram Story on Saturday, and she's been silent ever since.

Obviously, that's very out of character for the 23-year-old, who usually posts several times a day.

Kylie's silence is obviously a result of her shock and sadness over the events of last week, but many fans feel her reaction is inappropriate and insufficient.

They believe that Kylie should make herself available to people who are grieving as a result of what transpired at her boyfriend's concert.

By disappearing from public view, these critics claim, Kylie is essentially taking the easy way out.

As a result of this accountability failure, fans have been boycotting Kylie's products and leaving negative comments on her earlier social media posts.

"Unfollowed! Never buying your products again!" one follower wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"YOU ARE SO CANCELED!" another wrote.

"People really need to stop helping the Kardashians Jenners get richer. Stop buying their products," a third chimed in.

"Unfollowed I don’t support homicide," a fourth commented.

This treatment isn't quite fair to Kylie, who had nothing to do with the planning or promotion of the concert.

But it's hard to blame people for lashing out in every direction in the wake of such a shocking tragedy.

And given how young Kylie's fan base is and how much they look up to her, perhaps she should be communicating with them during this difficult time.

It's not that she owes the public anything; it's that she's in a position where she might be able to help slightly alleviate the pain of many who are grieving, and if there's even a remote chance that she can help, she should probably explore that possibility.