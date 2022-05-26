Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: Stop Trashing Me In Your Songs!

When Kim Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West, there were widespread fears that the infamously volatile rapper would throw one of his signature tantrums.

But no one really had any idea of how far West would go or how low he would sink in his attacks against the mother of his four children.

Following the news that Kim was dating Pete Davidson, Kanye seemed to completely go off the rails.

Torn between harassing Davidson and trying to win Kim back, the rapper launched a new tirade on social media just about every day.

And then came the diss tracks.

Yes, even though neither Kim nor Pete is a rapper, Kanye decided to attack them in his lyrics, secure in the knowledge that his fans would defend the abuse as art.

Kim took the high road, refusing to publicly clap back against Kanye's wild allegations, even when he accused her of being negligent in her parenting duties.

But it's not exactly surprising that the constant stream of vitriol took a tremendous emotional toll on Kim.

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians saw Kim reacting to news that Kanye had released a song in which he made disparaging comments about her.

"Very classy," she said.

"It means he's talking mad s--t about me and probably saying whatever."

"Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly," Khloe Kardashian observed.

"We don't have to sit here and throw stones back, we take it on the chin."

Kris Jenner joined the chorus of support, noting that Kim has "done nothing but be great to him."

"When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us," Kris said, adding:

"Because one day your kids are going to read all of it."

"Karma is always going to be on your side," Kendall Jenner pointed out, while Khloe reminded Kim that she'll "never regret being a good person"

"All I can do is control how I will react to somebody. I can't control how he treats me or how he's always treated you guys," Kim told her family as both an apology and an expression of gratitude.

"I will never let that happen to you guys again," she added.

In a confessional segment, Kim expressed regret for the fact that she had not previously had the chance to apologize to her family for "the impact that my relationship has had."

It's unclear when the episode was filmed, so we don't know exactly what song Kim was reacting to.

Most of the season was shot in late 2021, and Kim started dating Pete in October of that year.

That's about the time that Kanye completely lost his mind.

Kanye released his album Donda 2 in February of 2022, and several songs reference his relationship with Kim.

In the run-up to the release, West released a claymation music video in which he could be seen decapitating a likeness of Davidson.

Thankfully, West's public attacks have subsided in recent months, but there's no word on whether his co-parenting relationship with Kim has improved.