Kanye West: Threatening to Murder Pete Davidson Is My Therapy

When Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from Kanye West, it was widely predicted that the situation would get messy in a hurry due to Kanye's short temper and erratic tendencies.

But it's not easy to predict a psychopath's behavior.

To the surprise of many, the separation went smoothly for the first several months.

In October of last year, however, Kim started dating Pete Davidson and all hell broke loose.

In the wake of the news, Kanye lashed out like never before, and he's been stalking Kim and harassing Pete ever since.

One of the most shocking developments in this ongoing bullying campaign came last week when Kanye decapitated a likeness of Pete and buried the SNL star alive in a bizarre music video.

For obvious reasons, critics were aghast at what appeared to be a death threat aimed at Kanye's romantic rival.

In case there was any doubt about the rapper's intentions, the video concluded with the following words printed on screen:

"EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE."

Now, Kanye has taken to social media to explain his intentions, insisting that despite every appearance to the contrary, he never meant to threaten or intimidate anyone.

Quite the contrary, Kanye says he was only engaging in a sort of art therapy.

"Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm," he wrote on Instagram.

"Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

The rapper's "therapy" continued over the weekend when he shared the folloing poem with fans:

"Divorce feels like full blown Covid / Divorce feels like your doctor don't know s--t.

"Divorce feels like your walking on glass / Divorce feels like you're running through a glass wall / Divorce feels like you're being bullied in a class hall / Divorce feels like you're getting beat up in the mall."

"Divorce feels like heavy breathing / Divorce feels like suffocating."

It's hard to believe from that middle school creative writing class-caliber verse, so younger readers will just have to take our word for it when we say West was once considered one of the world's most talented rappers.

This latest meltdown comes on the heels of news that a judge granted Kim's divorce bid, meaning that the mother of four is legally a single woman.

"Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single," a source close to the situation tells E! News.

"She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."

Obviously, Kanye has never been known for his maturity or emotional intelligence, but it's still surprising that he can't recognize how misdirected his anger is.

It's easier for him to lash out at Pete than it is to engage in even the most cursory self-reflection.

But if Kanye really wants a closer look at the person responsible for his divorce, all he has to do is locate the nearest mirror.