Kim Kardashian Defeats Kanye West: I'm Officially Single, Y'all!

Kim Kardashian is finally named Kim Kardashian once again.

On Wednesday, a judge granted the reality star's request to become legally single, a motion she had filed last week in the wake of estranged husband Kanye West harassing her and threatening her on social media.

The mother of four had changed her name to Kim Kardashian West after marrying this rapper in 2014.

But she filed to divorce West in February last year, and has been haggling with the unstable artist over various details of the process ever since.

The hearing this morning took place just days after Kim claimed that West was causing "emotional distress" by putting "misinformation" about private family matters on social media.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kim stated in court documents on February 24, adding at the time:

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so."

For his part, West filed in his response, hilariously trying to allege that no one could prove he wrote the inappropriate messages in question.

Kim was on a video call for Wednesday's court hearing, while Kanye was absent.

According to TMZ, his lawyer did not object to restoring Kim's single status, although this attorney did manage to have one condition granted:

In case either party passes away, any right to get reimbursement of money that's supposed to be divided up will be preserved.

To conclude the hearing, meanwhile, Kardashian answered a series of questions, known as the "prove up," which included:

"Are there problems in your relationship?" and "Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?" Kim answered yes to both.

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014.

They share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

During his run for President of the United States in 2020, divulged extremely personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

Around this time, Kardashian addressed his bipolar disorder diagnosis in a rare public statement, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

A few months later, Kim filed for divorce.

She tried hard in the year or so since to remain quiet on the matter and not to trash West in public.

But then Kanye said he wanted to kick Pete Davidson's ass and mocked Kim as a mother and took her to task for giving their daughter a TikTok account... and the Instagram influence was left with little choice.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," she wrrote in a recent legal document.

"Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

The court has now done exactly this.

Kardashian has been dating Davidson since October.

Her public romance with the comedian caused West to share numerous attacks on social media and in the press, including a claim that Kardashian allowed daughter North to have a TikTok account "against [his] will."

This really set Kardashian off.

She wrote on Instagram last month:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

The superstar concluded back then:

Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.