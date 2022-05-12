Kelly Osbourne: PREGNANT With First Child!

We've got some very exciting news about one of the OG stars of reality television!

Kelly Osbourne announced today that she's pregnant with her first child!

Kelly, of course, is best known from her time on the pioneering MTV reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Kelly has been in the spotlight for most of her life, so fans were quick to notice when she started steering clear of social media earlier this year.

On Thursday, Kelly broke her silence and shared her joyous news with her massive Instagram following.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote on the site.

"To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Kelly shared multiple pics in which she posed with her most recent sonogram.

The 37-year-old has been dating Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson since January.

Osbourne and Wilson, 45, first met when his band joined her father's Ozzfest tour back in 1999.

After more than two decades a friendship, Kelly and Sid's relationship became romantic earlier this year.

"They have remained friends since [first meeting]," a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

"They are very happy together."

Kelly hasn't said a whole lot about the relationship, as she's mostly been keeping mum (no pun intended) about her private life.

But when she does talk about Sid, she's always effusive in her praise.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!" she posted on Valentine's Day.

"You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

It's been a year of ups and downs for Kelly's clan, what with Sharon Osbourne being fired from The Talk amid allegations of racism.

Unfortunately, it seems like making cringe-inducing comments on national television runs in the family.

Back in 2015, Kelly infamously joked about Latinos "cleaning toilets" while guest-hosting on The View.

Osbourne was attempting to make a point about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's dismissive stance toward migrant labor, but needless to say, she fumbled severely.

Anyway, Kelly apologized and it seems that most folks have been willing to chalk that mess up to a very poor choice of words.

On a recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," Kelly revealed that she would have liked to have become a mother earlier in life, but her struggles with addiction prevented her from doing so.

"Yes, I feel very behind," Obourne said.

"As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet," she added.

"I would have been no kind of mother at all," Kelly further explained.

"Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."

Now, it seems that Kelly's dream of motherhood is coming true!

We wish her all the best on this exciting new journey!