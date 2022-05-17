Kailyn Lowry's BFF Threatens Briana Dejesus, Jenelle Evans: I'm Gonna Kick Y'all's Asses!

It's been a roller coaster year for Kailyn Lowry.

She completed construction on her mansion back in February, and we recently learned that Lowry has entered a new relationship that she's quite optimistic about.

But Kail has also racked up quite a few L's to go with her list of impressive wins.

And most of them have had to do with her longtime rivalry with Briana DeJesus.

In 2021, Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus in connection with claims Bri made on social media about Kail being arrested for assault.

The problem is, Lowry really was arrested for assaulting Chris Lopez, which means there was nothing false or defamatory about Bri's comments.

And so, Kail's lawsuit was dismissed, and Bri has been celebrating her victory ever since

DeJesus even went so far as to throw an anti-Kail party and invite all of her Teen Mom co-stars.

It was a pretty mean-spirited move, but a few of the other cast members showed up, along with an MTV camera crew, who filmed the festivities.

Teen Mom 2 ratings have been declining for years, so it's no great surprise that producers were eager to document this latest drama.

Equally unsurprising is the fact that Jenelle Evans dropped everything to fly to Orlando for Bri's party.

Jenelle was fired from TM2 years ago, and she's doing everything in her power to get back on the show ever since.

Evans cried when she wasn't invited to join the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion, but Bri was able to invite whomever she pleased to her party, and there was no way Jenelle was gonna miss this opportunity to try and get on camera.

Needless to say, the show's stars were really living up to the "teen" part of the title here, which is a little sad considering that Jenelle is in her thirties and is currently raising an actual teenager.

Though Bri and company definitely came off looking hella lame with this party, it still couldn't have been easy for Kail to know that a bunch of semi-famous people had assembled to celebrate their hatred of her.

Fortunately, she always has the support of her friend Bone, who took to Instagram in Lowry's defense.

Bone smartly kicked things off by focusing on Jenelle, who could've easily acted her age by avoiding this drama entirely.

"First off y'all know all you did was talk about Kail...y'all are literally obsessed," Bone wrote.

"Imagine flying out to celebrate someone you 'hate' so embarrassing," she added, alongside a photo of Evans at the airport.

"Invite me to the next party so I can give y'all the ass beating y'all need so badly," Bone wrote

Bone also responded to posts in which Kail's enemies declared that the case was "closed."

"Case dismissed not close you weird ass b-tches," she wrote.

Briana had a tattoo artist providing free ink at her party, which also struck DeJesus as bizarre.

"Y'all got tattoos Kail get the restraining orders ready," she wrote.

Naturally, it wasn't long before Jenelle fired back.

"First of what kind of nickname is Bone?" Evans asked on Instagram.

"Second.. sweetheart you have no idea how the law works. You can't get restraining orders because b--tches are salty," Evans continued.

"Third...you're the one threatening to beat asses.. we all can take one out on you so stfu you look dumb. Freedom of speech is a b-tch isn't it?" she asked.

It's true that Kail probably won't file for restraining orders against Bri and her fellow revelers.

But at the same time, it seems strange that Jenelle, who appears to be broke, would bother to insinuate herself in a legal drama that has the potential to get very expensive for everyone involved.

If nothing else, you'd think that with as long as Evans has been in the spotlight, she would know how to steer clear of situations that are sure to result in her embarrassing herself, like this one already has.