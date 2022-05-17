Amber Heard Blasts Johnny Depp Ahead of Cross-Examination: He's a Liar, And I'll Prove It

Following a one-week hiatus, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial got back underway on Monday, with Heard once again taking the stand in her own defense.

The tone of this week's testimony has been quite different, however, as Heard is now being cross-examined by Depp attorney Camille Vasquez.

The exchanges between Heard and Vasquez have been combative, to say the least, with Depp's lawyer pointing out alleged discrepancies in Amber's earlier testimony, and Heard maintaining that she's spoken nothing but the truth while under oath.

Depp and Heard's 2015 fight in Australia continues to be a major point of contention between the two sides, both of which have offered very different accounts of what happened that night.

Depp says he was attacked by Heard, who threw a glass bottle at him, severing the tip of his finger.

During her second day on the stand, Heard alleged that Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle after flying into an unprovoked rage.

In a statement issued prior to her cross-examination, Heard's reps warned that Depp's lawyers would attempt to muddy the waters and obscure the truth of the situation.

"There's an old saying by trial lawyers: When the facts are on your side, argue the facts; when the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium," the statement began.

"Today, we expect Depp's attorneys will instead pound away on the victim."

Reps for Heard predicted that Depp's lawyers would make arguments based on emotion rather than fact in an attempt to get a rise out of the actress.

"We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate," the statement continued.

"And, the overwhelming evidence — the truth — is not on Depp's side. The one thing we suspect Depp's attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial: Does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she did irreparable damage to his career with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece in which she identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

According to a spokesperson for Depp, Heard has been lying on the stand in attempt to justify the remarks that she made in her essay.

"As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination," the statement read.

"While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made."

The statement concluded with a promise that Vasquez's cross-examination will expose Heard's alleged lies.

"His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented," wrote Depp's team.

"The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony."

Heard's cross-examination is expected to continue through today and into Wednesday.

Closing arguments in the case are tentatively scheduled for May 27.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.