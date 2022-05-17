Basketball Wives Season 10: Who's In? Who's Out? When Does It Premiere?

They. Are. BACK!

On Monday night, VH1 brought back one of its most popular reality shows of all-time, kicking off a brand new season of Basketball Wives.

Who are the new faces? Who are the familiar faces? And what can fans expect from the episodes ahead this spring and summer?

Let's find out, shall we?!?

Created by Shaunie O’Neal, Basketball Wives will feature the return of Shaquille O’Neal's ex-spouse this year, along with the returns of return of the following veteran cast:

Jennifer Williams

Jackie Christie

Malaysia Pargo

Brandi Maxiell

DJ Duffey

Angel Brinks

Brittish Williams

Brooke Bailey

As you can see, Evelyn Lozada and Kristen Scott will not appear on Season 10.

Said O'Neal in a statement prior to the May 16 premiere:

“I cannot say how proud I am to have created and produced such a successful television franchise with VH1.

"Basketball Wives has gone above and beyond my wildest dreams. How awesome is it to say, ‘Tune in to Season 10? 10?!’

Added Brooke in a statement of her own:

“I’m so excited for you guys to watch, new friendships, old friendships, new businesses.

"You get to see things that you saw online go viral, happen in real life. A little tussling.

"You know how your girls like to tussle."

From what we can tell, this season will focus on the falling out between Malaysia and Brandi, the latter of whom was previously given the boot due to her issues with Shaunie.

Viewers will also get to follow Angel as the fashion designer documents her pregnancy.

“It is going to really shock you,” Jackie recently said as a tease, adding:

“There’s twists and turns and there’s heartfelt moments. Blood, sweat and tears is in this season.”

We can't wait!

Here's a look at a portion of the official Basketball Wives Season 10 synopsis:

Duffey is engaged with a newborn baby girl and contemplates giving up DJing to pursue her dream of recording her first music album.

Brooke loves her life with her new husband and their blended family.

As they consider extending the family, they realized that IVF may be their only option.

And Brittish returns to the series and focuses on establishing her business, but unfortunately her past catches up with her